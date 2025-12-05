2 Killed, 6 Injured As Car Collides With Tractor Trolley In UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Two people were killed and six others, including a child, were injured after a speeding car collided with a potato-laden tractor-trolley here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Khelam village on Thursday night when a car rammed into the rear side of the trolley, mangling the vehicle's front portion and trapping the passengers inside, they said.

A PCR alert was received around 11.05 pm about the collision, following which residents and police personnel pulled the injured out of the crushed vehicle, the police said.

Car driver Shekhar Singh (35), a resident of Sanjay Nagar, died on the spot, while Dhanush Pal (28) of Bhuda Sirouli succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police said.

The seriously injured -- Kunal Maurya and Brijpal of Bareilly -- were referred to the district hospital from CHC Majhgawan, they said.

Other injured, including Singh's 10-year-old son Arnav, Vishal Rajput (20) and Nitin Chakravarty (22) were taken to the hospital for treatment, they added.

Both bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and family members were informed, the police added.

The traffic was restored immediately after the damaged vehicles were removed, the circle officer said.

