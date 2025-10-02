2 Crore Devotees Throng Devi Temples In UP As Navratri Concludes

Sharadiya Navratri in Uttar Pradesh witnessed unprecedented crowds this year, with over 2 crore devotees visiting temples across the state. On Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami alone, more than one crore devotees offered prayers to the Mother Goddess. Key temples like Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur saw daily footfalls of 4–7 lakh devotees, while the newly constructed Vindhyachal Corridor ensured smooth access and improved facilities for pilgrims.

Devotee Rush Peaks Across the State

Other major centers, including Alopi Shankari and Kalyani Devi temples in Prayagraj, drew over 14 lakh devotees, while Tarkulha Devi Temple in Gorakhpur welcomed 5 lakh visitors, showcasing the blend of faith and modern infrastructure.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s initiatives have transformed temples across the state with a focus on both heritage preservation and modern amenities. Investments included passenger sheds, lighting, broad parikrama paths, improved security, and temple beautification.

Notable upgrades were seen at Budhiya Mai temple in Kusmhi jungle (Rs 1.6 million spent) and Tarkulha Devi temple (Rs 21.3 crore revamp). At Vindhyavasini Dham, the new corridor facilitated smoother crowd management, allowing devotees to worship comfortably without jostling.

Western UP and Other Major Pilgrimage Centers

Western Uttar Pradesh saw massive turnout at Shakumbhari Devi and Tripur Bala Sundari temples, with 7 lakh and 4 lakh devotees respectively. Balrampur’s Devipatan Dham attracted 6.5 lakh devotees, while Jaunpur’s Sheetla Chaukiya temple welcomed nearly 10 lakh visitors. Other prominent temples, including Bhadohi’s Sita Samahit Sthal, Maharajganj’s Lehda Devi, and Auraiya’s Devi temples, collectively drew over 9 lakh devotees.

Mission Shakti 5.0 Promotes Women’s Safety and Empowerment

This Navratri also highlighted women’s empowerment through ‘Mission Shakti 5.0’. Women police officers inaugurated a scooter rally, schoolgirls were given administrative responsibilities for a day, and security measures were strengthened with deployment at temples and activation of the 1090 helpline. Cultural exhibitions further showcased women’s empowerment across districts.

The combination of devotion, heritage, and development during Navratri has positioned Uttar Pradesh as a model for religious tourism, safety, and cultural revival.

Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri, one of the most awaited Hindu festivals in India, will be observed from September 22 to October 2, 2025. This nine-day celebration is dedicated to Goddess Durga, revered as the goddess of power, wisdom, and prosperity, and is celebrated with vibrant rituals and cultural festivities across the country.

Each day of Navratri is devoted to a different manifestation of Goddess Durga, accompanied by a distinct colour that holds spiritual significance. These colours symbolize virtues such as purity, courage, peace, and abundance, encouraging devotees to embrace the divine qualities of the goddess while celebrating with devotion, joy, and cultural fervour.