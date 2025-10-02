Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities2 Crore Devotees Throng Devi Temples In UP As Navratri Concludes

2 Crore Devotees Throng Devi Temples In UP As Navratri Concludes

Temples like Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur saw daily footfalls of 4–7 lakh devotees, while the newly constructed Vindhyachal Corridor ensured smooth access.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sharadiya Navratri in Uttar Pradesh witnessed unprecedented crowds this year, with over 2 crore devotees visiting temples across the state. On Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami alone, more than one crore devotees offered prayers to the Mother Goddess. Key temples like Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur saw daily footfalls of 4–7 lakh devotees, while the newly constructed Vindhyachal Corridor ensured smooth access and improved facilities for pilgrims.

Devotee Rush Peaks Across the State

Other major centers, including Alopi Shankari and Kalyani Devi temples in Prayagraj, drew over 14 lakh devotees, while Tarkulha Devi Temple in Gorakhpur welcomed 5 lakh visitors, showcasing the blend of faith and modern infrastructure.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s initiatives have transformed temples across the state with a focus on both heritage preservation and modern amenities. Investments included passenger sheds, lighting, broad parikrama paths, improved security, and temple beautification.

Notable upgrades were seen at Budhiya Mai temple in Kusmhi jungle (Rs 1.6 million spent) and Tarkulha Devi temple (Rs 21.3 crore revamp). At Vindhyavasini Dham, the new corridor facilitated smoother crowd management, allowing devotees to worship comfortably without jostling.

Western UP and Other Major Pilgrimage Centers

Western Uttar Pradesh saw massive turnout at Shakumbhari Devi and Tripur Bala Sundari temples, with 7 lakh and 4 lakh devotees respectively. Balrampur’s Devipatan Dham attracted 6.5 lakh devotees, while Jaunpur’s Sheetla Chaukiya temple welcomed nearly 10 lakh visitors. Other prominent temples, including Bhadohi’s Sita Samahit Sthal, Maharajganj’s Lehda Devi, and Auraiya’s Devi temples, collectively drew over 9 lakh devotees.

Mission Shakti 5.0 Promotes Women’s Safety and Empowerment

This Navratri also highlighted women’s empowerment through ‘Mission Shakti 5.0’. Women police officers inaugurated a scooter rally, schoolgirls were given administrative responsibilities for a day, and security measures were strengthened with deployment at temples and activation of the 1090 helpline. Cultural exhibitions further showcased women’s empowerment across districts.

The combination of devotion, heritage, and development during Navratri has positioned Uttar Pradesh as a model for religious tourism, safety, and cultural revival.

Shardiya Navratri 

Shardiya Navratri, one of the most awaited Hindu festivals in India, will be observed from September 22 to October 2, 2025. This nine-day celebration is dedicated to Goddess Durga, revered as the goddess of power, wisdom, and prosperity, and is celebrated with vibrant rituals and cultural festivities across the country.

Each day of Navratri is devoted to a different manifestation of Goddess Durga, accompanied by a distinct colour that holds spiritual significance. These colours symbolize virtues such as purity, courage, peace, and abundance, encouraging devotees to embrace the divine qualities of the goddess while celebrating with devotion, joy, and cultural fervour.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Swadeshi Is The Path To True Self-Reliance': RSS Chief Amid US Tariffs
'Swadeshi Is The Path To True Self-Reliance': RSS Chief Amid US Tariffs
World
'What A Joke': Pak Senator Slams Asim Munir For Rare Earth Minerals Pic With Trump
'What A Joke': Pak Senator Slams Asim Munir For Rare Earth Minerals Pic With Trump
World
Israel Intercepts Pro-Palestinian Flotilla Headed To Gaza; Greta Thunberg Among Those On Board
Israel Intercepts Pro-Palestinian Flotilla Headed To Gaza; Greta Thunberg Among Those On Board
India
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversary
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget