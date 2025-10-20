Explorer
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Cuffe Parade Area
The blaze erupted in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area. The reason behind the fire is unknown.
A fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, resulting in the death of one person. Three others sustained injuries in the fire.
The reason behind the blaze is unknown. Further details are awaited.
