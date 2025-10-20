1 Dead, 3 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Cuffe Parade Area

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities1 Dead, 3 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Cuffe Parade Area

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 07:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, resulting in the death of one person. Three others sustained injuries in the fire. 

The reason behind the blaze is unknown. Further details are awaited.

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Maharashtra BMC Mumbai News MUMBAI
