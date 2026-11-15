Amitabh Bachchan's Residence Was On Gangsters' Target List, Two Shooters Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police probe revealed plan to attack Amitabh Bachchan's residence.

Gangster allegedly targeted actor over denied 1984 riot remarks.

Two arrested, foiling extortion; one wanted for murder.

A probe into the arrest of two alleged shooters linked to a foreign-based gangster has uncovered a purported plan to open fire outside Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence. According to police sources, one of the accused, Deepak Singh alias Deep, was instructed to extend his stay in the city to carry out the attack. The gangster allegedly wanted to target the Bollywood actor over his purported remarks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which Bachchan has repeatedly denied making. The arrests also helped Delhi Police foil an alleged extortion-related shooting targeting a businessman, while investigators continue to examine the accused's criminal links.

Amitabh Bachchan On Gangster's Alleged Target List

Delhi Police arrested two alleged shooters, Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, 25, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, in separate intelligence-led operations in Delhi and Mumbai.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi on the instructions of a foreign-based gangster to carry out an extortion-related shooting targeting a businessman. Deep was expected to join him later.

Watch: Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two shooters, Vikas Thakur alias Vicky and Deep alias Deepak Singh, foiling planned shooting attacks targeting a Delhi-based businessman and a Bollywood actor in Mumbai. Deepak Singh was also wanted in the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar. A case under the Arms Act has been registered. (Source: Delhi Police) — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

However, the police intercepted Vikas before the alleged attack could take place. Following his arrest, investigators traced Deep to Mumbai, where he was reportedly staying after the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar.

According to police sources, questioning revealed that Deep had been told by his handlers to remain in Mumbai for longer than planned. He was allegedly assigned to carry out a firing attack outside Bachchan's residence.

The alleged motive was linked to the actor's purported remarks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Bachchan has consistently denied making the statements attributed to him.

Two Arrested Shooters' Alleged Criminal Background

Deep is accused of carrying out the October 3 shooting that killed Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, along with an associate, Palwinder alias Kaka. The latter has already been arrested by the Punjab Police.

According to the Delhi Police, Vikas allegedly entered the criminal world through snatching and illegal betting before becoming associated with organised gangs.

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The officer said Vikas began supplying illegal firearms to gangster Anmol Bishnoi in 2023. He subsequently worked with other gangsters, including Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik. His alleged responsibilities included arranging weapons, recruiting associates and conducting reconnaissance for extortion operations.

Deep, meanwhile, previously worked as a truck helper and driver before allegedly becoming involved in organised crime through local gang members.

Arms Act Case Registered, Further Probe Underway

The Special Cell has registered a case under the Arms Act in connection with the arrests. Investigators are now examining the alleged links between the accused, their foreign-based handlers and other members of the criminal network.

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Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and identify others involved in the planned attacks.