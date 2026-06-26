The MSME sector contributes significantly to India's GDP (31.1%), manufacturing output (35.4%), and exports (48.58%). It also provides employment to over 38.9 crore people.
India's MSMEs Are Growing Faster Than Ever. Here's What The Latest Data Shows
Ahead of World MSME Day, the government said India's MSME sector contributes 31.1 per cent to GDP, 48.58 per cent to exports and supports employment for more than 38.9 crore people.
- MSMEs significantly contribute to India's economy and employment.
- 8.7 crore MSMEs registered, boosting formalisation and credit access.
- Financial support grew, resolving delayed payments and grievances effectively.
New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) MSMEs today play a pivotal role in driving India's economic growth and industrial development and the sector contributes about 31.1 per cent in GDP, 35.4 per cent in manufacturing output and 48.58 per cent in exports (as per January 2026), an official fact-sheet said on Friday ahead of the World MSME Day.
With more than 38.9 crore people employed, MSMEs are the second-largest source of employment after agriculture.
The United Nations has designated June 27 as Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day to raise awareness about the significant contribution of MSMEs towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The year 2025-26 marked a significant chapter in India's MSME growth story. It witnessed several landmark achievements that strengthened India's MSME ecosystem across formalisation, credit access, technology adoption, grievance redressal and market development.
Registrations under the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform crossed 8.7 crore (as on June 2026). The expansion of the formal enterprise base improved access to institutional finance, government schemes and market opportunities for millions of micro and small businesses.
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The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) approved 29.03 lakh guarantees amounting to Rs 3.77 lakh crore during January 1-November 30, 2025. In order to improve credit availability, the guarantee coverage ceiling was enhanced from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, enabling larger collateral-free support for MSMEs, the official statement observed.
It also highlights that the sales of Khadi and Village Industries crossed Rs 1.27 lakh crore during the year with the sustained growth reflecting rising demand for locally produced goods and the increasing role of rural enterprises in employment generation.
The MSME Samadhaan Portal continued to address delayed payment disputes faced by Micro and Small Enterprises. Till June 2026, the portal received 2,56,892 applications involving claims worth Rs 55,244.29 crore. Of these, 58,148 cases were successfully disposed of by MSE Facilitation Councils.
The Champions Portal strengthened grievance redressal for enterprises. During 2025-26, it received 39,494 grievances, of which 39,387 were resolved, achieving a disposal rate of 99.72 per cent.
The government also launched the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Portal. It aims to reduce the incidence of delayed payments for MSEs and expand access to a technology-enabled ODR mechanism.
Beyond economic indicators, MSMEs are nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial culture across the country. The sector has emerged as a gateway for first-generation entrepreneurs, women-led enterprises and youth-led ventures, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas.
This transformation is being reinforced by a series of enabling reforms. Initiatives such as the digital Credit Assessment Model and enhanced equity support to SIDBI are expanding their access to formal finance, the factsheet added.
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(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the MSME sector's contribution to India's economy?
How many MSMEs are formally registered in India?
Registrations under the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform crossed 8.7 crore as of June 2026. This formalization improves access to institutional finance and government schemes for businesses.
What measures support credit access for MSMEs?
The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) approved guarantees worth Rs 3.77 lakh crore. The guarantee coverage ceiling was enhanced from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore to provide larger collateral-free support.
How are delayed payments for MSMEs addressed?
The MSME Samadhaan Portal addresses delayed payment disputes, with 58,148 cases successfully disposed of by MSE Facilitation Councils. The government also launched an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Portal to reduce such incidences.
What is the significance of World MSME Day?
The United Nations designated June 27 as MSME Day to raise awareness about the significant contributions of MSMEs. These contributions are crucial for achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).