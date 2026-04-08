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HomeBusinessRBI MPC Lowers Growth Outlook, Pegs FY27 GDP At 6.9%. Oil Prices, Hormuz Risks in Focus

RBI MPC Lowers Growth Outlook, Pegs FY27 GDP At 6.9%. Oil Prices, Hormuz Risks in Focus

The governor said soaring energy and commodity prices remained major risks to growth going ahead, in addition to the supply disruptions related to the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
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In a closely watched policy decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday retained the benchmark repo rate at 5.25 per cent, while unveiling fresh GDP projections under a new data series.

The central bank projected GDP growth for FY27 at 6.9 per cent, while estimating growth for FY26 at a stronger 7.6 per cent under the revised series.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the previous year’s growth estimate of 7.6 per cent reflects strong underlying momentum in economic activity, supported by robust consumption and investment, favourable financial conditions, and ongoing structural reforms.

Risks to Growth Emerge

However, the governor flagged emerging headwinds that could weigh on the FY27 outlook. He pointed to elevated energy and commodity prices, along with potential supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, as key risks that could impact growth going forward.

He added that the government has been proactive in ensuring the availability of critical inputs across sectors to minimise the impact of supply chain disruptions.

Supportive Factors Remain Intact

Despite external risks, Malhotra highlighted that domestic growth drivers remain resilient. Sustained momentum in the services sector, the continuing impact of GST rationalisation, and healthy balance sheets of financial institutions and corporates are expected to support economic activity.

FY27 Growth Outlook: Quarter-wise Break-up

Providing a detailed outlook, the RBI projected GDP growth for FY27 across quarters as follows:

Q1: 6.8 per cent
Q2: 6.7 per cent
Q3: 7.0 per cent
Q4: 7.2 per cent

The projections indicate a gradual pickup in growth momentum through the fiscal year.

Repo Rate Held Steady at 5.25%

The decision to keep rates unchanged was taken unanimously by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The MPC also retained its ‘neutral’ stance, signalling a data-dependent approach as it navigates global uncertainty and evolving inflation dynamics.

Key Rates Unchanged

With the latest policy decision, key rates remain as follows:

Standing Deposit Facility (SDF): 5 per cent
Marginal Standing Facility (MSF): 5.5 per cent
Bank Rate: 5.5 per cent

The central bank’s move reflects a preference for continuity amid mixed global signals and steady domestic growth conditions.

Policy Continuity After February Pause

The April decision follows the February 2026 policy review, where the RBI had also maintained status quo after cumulative rate cuts of 125 basis points during FY26.

At the time, the MPC had highlighted the need to assess the transmission and impact of earlier rate cuts before considering further action, a stance that continues to guide policy.

Balancing Growth and Global Risks

The latest projections come at a time when policymakers are balancing resilient domestic demand with rising external headwinds. While growth remains steady, global uncertainty and inflation risks continue to shape the RBI’s cautious policy approach.

The updated GDP estimates under the new series provide a fresh baseline for assessing India’s economic trajectory in the coming fiscal year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current repo rate set by the Reserve Bank of India?

The Reserve Bank of India has retained the benchmark repo rate at 5.25 per cent. This decision was made unanimously by the Monetary Policy Committee.

What are the projected GDP growth rates for FY26 and FY27?

The RBI projects GDP growth for FY27 at 6.9 per cent and for FY26 at a stronger 7.6 per cent under the revised data series.

What are the main risks to India's economic growth outlook?

Key risks include elevated energy and commodity prices, and potential supply disruptions. The government is working to minimize impacts from supply chain issues.

What domestic factors are supporting economic activity?

Resilient domestic growth drivers include sustained momentum in the services sector, the impact of GST rationalisation, and healthy balance sheets of financial institutions and corporates.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
RBI MPC GDP RBI MPC Repo Rate Sanjay Malhotra RBI MPC Live Updates Rbi Mpc Live West Asia War
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