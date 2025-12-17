Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessWarner Bros Discovery Unconvinced By Paramount’s $108 Billion Proposal; Netflix Could Benefit: Reports

Warner Bros Discovery Unconvinced By Paramount’s $108 Billion Proposal; Netflix Could Benefit: Reports

The Warner Bros Discovery board could formally reject the offer as early as Wednesday and may recommend that shareholders vote against it.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 10:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is expected to turn down Paramount Skydance Corp.’s hostile takeover bid valued at $108.4 billion, according to Bloomberg and Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.

Concerns over financing terms and deal structure are understood to be central to the company’s reservations. Reuters reported that the Warner Bros Discovery board could formally reject the offer as early as Wednesday and may recommend that shareholders vote against it.

The board is also expected to submit its response to Paramount’s tender offer by Wednesday, Bloomberg said.

Netflix Emerges as Preferred Bidder

Despite Paramount Skydance’s higher valuation, the Warner Bros Discovery board continues to view Netflix’s proposal as the stronger offer, people familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg.

Netflix had made the first move earlier this month with a bid to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, with Paramount Skydance following soon after with a larger, all-cash proposal. If the Paramount offer is rejected, Netflix would retain its buyout bid and gain potential access to Warner Bros Discovery’s renowned film and television studio, along with its vast content library.

That library includes iconic titles such as Casablanca, Citizen Kane, Harry Potter, Friends, and premium assets like HBO and the HBO Max streaming service.

A High-Stakes Battle in the Streaming Wars

The contest to acquire Warner Bros Discovery is seen as pivotal for the future of the streaming landscape. The successful bidder would secure one of the most valuable content libraries in the industry, offering a major competitive edge.

Earlier this month, Netflix reportedly prevailed with a $27 billion cash-and-stock bid for Warner Bros Discovery’s non-cable assets. Paramount CEO David Ellison subsequently approached shareholders directly with a $30-per-share, all-cash offer for the entire company.

Paramount has described its proposal as superior in regulatory filings, arguing that it offers a clearer path to regulatory approval.

Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners Exits Deal

Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners has withdrawn from the Paramount Skydance bid, Bloomberg reported. Affinity had been listed as one of the financing partners in Paramount’s $108.4 billion proposal.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying Kushner’s involvement attracted unwanted attention, particularly after President Donald Trump indicated he would personally review the deal.

Following Affinity’s exit, the Paramount bid is now backed by $41 billion in new equity from the Ellison family and RedBird Capital, along with $54 billion in debt commitments from Bank of America, Citi and Apollo.

Also read
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Warner Bros Netflix Paramount Warner Bros Discovery
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
World
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
World
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
World
Trump Administration Extends Travel Ban To Palestine And Five More Nations- Check Full List
Trump Administration Extends Travel Ban To Palestine And Five More Nations- Check Full List
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget