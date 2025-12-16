Tech Company Ousts AI Head Over Racist Remark on Hackathon Photo

Nik Pash, the head of artificial intelligence at San Francisco-based tech company Cline, has been removed from his position after a brief social media comment triggered widespread criticism. The remark, posted in response to a photograph from a coding event, was widely interpreted as racially insensitive and led to a growing backlash online.

The controversy began when an X user, identified as “Taylor”, shared an image from the xAI Hackathon showing a packed hall of participants and wrote: “A full audience of hardcore builders and engineers at the @xai hackathon!” The photograph included many people of Indian and South Asian origin. Pash replied beneath the post with the comment: “Imagine the smell.”

Social Media Condemnation

The comment was swiftly condemned by users across social media platforms, with many describing it as derogatory and offensive. Critics argued that the remark echoed long-standing stereotypes about South Asians and was especially inappropriate coming from a senior executive in the technology sector.

As the post circulated, calls grew for accountability, with users questioning whether such language aligned with the values of a modern technology company.

Initial Defence From Company Leadership

Early reactions within Cline and online were mixed. Cline founder and chief executive Saoud Rizwan, who is of South Asian descent, publicly defended Pash. Rizwan said the comment had been misunderstood and was meant as a general reference to how crowded hackathon venues can smell, rather than a remark aimed at any specific group.

Rizwan noted that Cline itself was founded at a hackathon that was “quite smelly” and said he worked closely with Pash on a daily basis. He maintained that the comment had been taken out of context and did not reflect racist intent.

A full audience of hardcore builders and engineers at the @xai hackathon! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ylX2C2R6c — Taylor (@taycaldwell) December 7, 2025

Pash Rejects Apology

According to a report by The Times of India, Pash also denied that his remark was racially motivated. He told followers that his comment was based on his experience of attending crowded technical events and insisted it was not a personal attack. Pash reportedly refused to apologise, describing the backlash as excessive, and even sought apologies from some of his critics.

Company Acts Amid Sustained Criticism

Despite these explanations, criticism continued to intensify. Reports said the company ultimately concluded that Pash’s refusal to offer a genuine apology was inconsistent with its stated commitment to respect and inclusivity.

Cline subsequently removed Pash from his role. The decision was confirmed through company statements shared on social media, although some of those posts were later deleted as the debate around the incident continued.