Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDonald Trump's Full Statement Announcing 25% Tariffs, Plus Penalty On India

Donald Trump's Full Statement Announcing 25% Tariffs, Plus Penalty On India

Trump accused India of maintaining excessively high tariffs and erecting severe non-monetary trade barriers, which he claims have hindered fair trade between the two nations

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 07:38 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, along with an additional penalty, set to begin on August 1. The move was revealed through a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he sharply criticised India’s trade policies and its strategic relationship with Russia.

Trump accused India of maintaining excessively high tariffs and erecting severe non-monetary trade barriers, which he claims have hindered fair trade between the two nations.

“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” Trump wrote.

Criticism Of India’s Energy And Defense Ties With Russia

In the same statement, Trump pointed to India’s continued military and energy imports from Russia as another reason for the penalty. He said India, alongside China, remains one of the largest purchasers of Russian energy and defense equipment at a time when global pressure is mounting on Moscow to cease its invasion of Ukraine.

“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!”

Trump Cites Trade Deficit And Past Negotiations

In a follow-up post, Trump stressed economic concerns: “WE HAVE A MASSIVE TRADE DEFICIT WITH INDIA!!!” He also recalled previous discussions with Indian leadership, acknowledging India as a friend but expressing frustration over what he described as disproportionately high tariffs.

“Yeah, I think so. India is my friend. They ended the war with Pakistan at my request...The deal with India is not finalised. India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country...”

Also Read: Trump’s Russia Warning Fuels Uncertainty But Keeps Oil Supported

Broader Tariff Strategy Resumes After Pause

Trump’s decision to resume tariff hikes follows the expiration of a 90-day pause initiated earlier this year. In April, the former president had proposed a baseline 10 per cent tariff across the board, with rates reaching up to 50 per cent. Markets reacted strongly, prompting the temporary halt. However, Trump had warned that without new trade deals in place, tariffs could increase up to 70 per cent starting in August.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 07:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Indian Imports Trade Barriers Donald Trump. 25 Percent Tariff Military Ties With Russia Energy Ties With Russia
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Sharm Nahi Aati?’: Amit Shah Fires Salvo At Chidambram Over Pak Role In Pahalgam, Says He Exposed ‘Congress Mentality’
‘Sharm Nahi Aati?’: Amit Shah Fires Salvo At Chidambram Over Pak Role In Pahalgam, Says He Exposed ‘Congress Mentality’
Business
Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On India, 'Plus Penalty' From August 1, Cites ‘Obnoxious’ Trade Barriers, Russia Ties
Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On India, 'Plus Penalty' From August 1, Cites ‘Obnoxious’ Trade Barriers, Russia Ties
India
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During Amit Shah's Speech
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of RS During Shah's Speech
India
‘Tell ICC Chief India-Pakistan Match Can’t Happen’: Priyanka Chaturvedi Urges Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha
‘Tell ICC Chief India-Pakistan Match Can’t Happen’: Priyanka Chaturvedi Urges Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget