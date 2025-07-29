US-India Trade Talks Heat Up: Key Delegation To Arrive In Delhi On August 25

The United States will dispatch a delegation to India on 25 August for the next round of discussions on a proposed bilateral trade agreement, media reports said.

Citing an official, PTI reported that this will mark the sixth round of negotiations between the two countries, coming at a pivotal moment as both sides aim to finalise an interim trade deal before the 1 August deadline, when a suspension on steep US tariffs is set to expire.

Tariff Suspension Nears Expiry

The urgency stems from US President Donald Trump’s earlier decision to impose 26 per cent tariffs on dozens of countries, including India. Implementation of those tariffs was initially paused for 90 days from 2 April, extended to 9 July, and then pushed further to 1 August to allow trade talks to progress. Should negotiations fail, the suspended tariffs could take effect, complicating trade between the two nations.

Last week, the fifth round of discussions concluded in Washington, led by India’s chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce, and Brendan Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia.

Both sides are said to be pushing hard for an interim arrangement before the August deadline, while also laying the groundwork for a broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA) expected by September or October.

Key Sticking Points and Sector Demands

India has taken a firm stand on the US request for duty concessions on agricultural and dairy products — a sensitive area where New Delhi has historically avoided granting concessions in free trade pacts. Several farmers’ associations have even urged the government to keep agriculture out of the talks entirely.

In return, India is pressing for the removal of the 26 per cent additional tariff, and the easing of US duties on steel (50 per cent), aluminium (50 per cent), and autos (25 per cent). New Delhi is also seeking lower duties for labour-intensive exports like textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, plastics, chemicals, shrimp, oilseeds, grapes, and bananas.

For its part, Washington is pushing for duty cuts on industrial goods, automobiles — particularly electric vehicles — as well as wines, petrochemicals, dairy products, apples, tree nuts, and genetically modified crops.

Trade Flows and Outlook

India’s merchandise exports to the US rose 22.8 per cent to $25.51 billion in the April–June quarter, while imports from America increased 11.68 per cent to $12.86 billion. These robust trade figures underscore the stakes for both nations.

Officials hope that August’s round of talks will pave the way for a limited interim deal that averts tariff escalation, while comprehensive negotiations for the BTA continue into the autumn.