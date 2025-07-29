Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBank Holiday Alert: Will Banks Remain Open Or Shut On Nag Panchami, July 29, 2025?

Bank Holiday Alert: Will Banks Remain Open Or Shut On Nag Panchami, July 29, 2025?

Customers planning branch visits are advised to refer to the state-wise holiday schedule issued by the RBI or check with their local bank branch to avoid inconvenience

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 12:52 PM (IST)

Banking holidays in India are not uniform across the country and often depend on regional customs, festivals, and state-specific observances. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an annual calendar of holidays, the actual days when banks are closed may differ from one state to another. It’s common for banks to remain open in certain parts of the country while being shut in others on the same date, based on local significance.

Customers planning branch visits are advised to refer to the state-wise holiday schedule issued by the RBI or check with their local bank branch to avoid inconvenience.

Nag Panchami 2025: Banks Likely Open

As for July 29, 2025, which marks the festival of Nag Panchami, it does not feature on the Reserve Bank of India’s list of official bank holidays for July. Therefore, banks are expected to remain open across most states. However, some local branches in regions where Nag Panchami is widely observed might opt for limited services or closures, based on regional guidelines.

Embrace Digital Banking

For those bank customers who wish to avoid potential disruptions in physical banking, digital banking continues to be a reliable alternative. With internet and mobile banking services, users can conduct a range of transactions—such as checking account balances, transferring funds, and viewing statements—at their convenience, without visiting a branch.

Modern digital banking platforms are equipped with robust security features, including OTP verification, biometric logins, and multi-factor authentication, offering users a secure experience.

Also Read: Markets Continue Their Trajectory In Red, Sensex Opens Over 250 Points Lower

Reminder: Regular Saturday Holiday Schedule Applies

It’s also important to note that all banks, whether scheduled or non-scheduled, observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays, banks function as usual unless notified otherwise by local authorities or the Reserve Bank of India.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nag Panchami 2025 Bank Holiday July 29 Banks Open Or Closed July 29 RBI Bank Holiday List 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget