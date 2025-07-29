India-US Trade Deal Deadline Nears: More Talks Needed Before August 1, Says Jamieson Greer

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessIndia-US Trade Deal Deadline Nears: More Talks Needed Before August 1, Says Jamieson Greer

In an interview with CNBC, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that Washington needs additional talks to finalise a trade agreement with New Delhi.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:11 AM (IST)

The US administration has said that more negotiations are needed with India to sign a bilateral trade deal, as the deadline of August 1 for reciprocal tariffs inches closer.

In an interview with CNBC, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that Washington needs additional talks to finalise a trade agreement with New Delhi.

"We continue to speak with our Indian counterparts, we've always had very constructive discussions with them," Greer was quoted as saying.

He added that India has "expressed strong interest in opening portions of their market".

"We, of course, are willing to continue talking to them. But I think we need some more negotiations on that with our Indian friends to see how ambitious they want to be," said the US Trade Representative.

"The thing to understand with India is that their trade policy for a very long time has been premised on strongly protecting their domestic market. That's just how they do business," Greer added.

He also said that China's willingness to hold trade talks with the US is a "good sign", but he is not expecting any "enormous breakthrough".

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has already said that an agreement could be reached to avert 26 per cent tariffs.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said last week that trade talks with the US are progressing well. "I can't comment if bilateral trade is good or bad, but we are moving forward on bilateral. Negotiations with the US and EU are progressing well," she added.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the US is "very close" to a trade deal with India, and it may be wrapped up soon. "We're very close to a deal with India, where they open it up" to imports from the US, he said earlier this month.

Trump has not sent India the tariffs notice that was sent out to several countries imposing tariffs as high as 35 per cent on pure trade considerations if they did not complete a deal by August 1.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
Donald Trump Tariffs NARENDRA MODI Trump Tariffs Jamieson Greer India US Trade Deal US-India Trade Talks Tariff Deadline Us India Trade Talks US India Trade Deal
