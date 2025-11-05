Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessUS Government Shutdown Becomes Longest Ever As Healthcare Battle Between Trump-Democrats Deepens

US Government Shutdown Becomes Longest Ever As Healthcare Battle Between Trump-Democrats Deepens

Food aid, childcare programmes, and housing assistance have been disrupted, while federal employees continue to work without pay.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
The United States has entered uncharted territory as the government shutdown stretches into its 36th day, the longest in history. 

The fallout is spreading fast, affecting millions of Americans, halting critical programmes, delaying flights, and leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers unpaid.

A Stalemate in Washington

President Donald Trump remains firm in his stance, refusing to negotiate with Democrats over their demands to restore health insurance subsidies unless they agree to reopen the government, reported AP.

Democrats, however, are wary of the president’s promises, especially after his administration moved to restrict SNAP food aid despite court orders requiring continued funding.

While Trump is scheduled to meet Republican senators for breakfast on Wednesday, no talks have been planned with Democrats. “Why is this happening? We’re in a shutdown because our colleagues are unwilling to come to the table to talk about one simple thing: health care premiums,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat from Minnesota, in a passionate late-night address. “Stop this mess, come to the table, negotiate it.”

In the absence of leadership from the White House, a group of centrist senators from both parties has intensified backchannel discussions to end the impasse. Hopes of progress had risen after Tuesday’s local election results, seen as a referendum on Trump’s presidency, showed Democrats sweeping key contests in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City.

Longest Shutdown on Record

Trump has now surpassed his own record. The president’s first shutdown, back in 2019, lasted 35 days and stemmed from his demand for border wall funding. Back then, he engaged in open negotiations with congressional leaders before finally relenting. This time, the tone is very different.

Not only has Trump withdrawn from talks, but Congress itself is deadlocked. House Speaker Mike Johnson sent lawmakers home in September after passing a Republican funding bill, effectively ending dialogue. “Shutdowns are stupid,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, calling this the “most severe shutdown on record.”

In the meantime, vital public services are being crippled. Food aid, childcare programmes, and housing assistance have been disrupted, while federal employees continue to work without pay. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned of potential “chaos in the skies” if air traffic controllers miss another pay cheque. Labour unions are ramping up pressure on lawmakers to restore normalcy.

Senators Hunt for a Compromise

Behind closed doors, a bipartisan group of senators is working to craft a pathway out of the crisis. Senators Susan Collins, Mike Rounds, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, and Chris Coons are among those seeking consensus on a limited package of spending bills that could reopen essential government services such as agriculture, defence, construction, and infrastructure.

“The pace of talks has increased,” confirmed Senator Gary Peters of Michigan. “I certainly think that three-bill package is primed to do a lot of good things for the American people,” added Senator Katie Britt, a Republican from Alabama.

But the most contentious issue remains the fate of Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year. Millions of Americans are already facing rising insurance premiums as the enhanced federal tax credits introduced during the pandemic come to an end. Democrats want the subsidies extended immediately, while Republicans are demanding reforms before approving further funding.

Trump’s Filibuster Gambit Falls Flat

Frustrated by the stalemate, Trump has urged Senate Republicans to “end the filibuster”, the procedural rule requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation, to allow his party to push through a funding bill without Democratic support. However, even his allies have resisted the idea. The filibuster, while frustrating, protects the minority party and the balance of power, Thune and others argued.

In the current Senate, where Republicans hold a narrow 53–47 majority, Democrats have blocked the House-passed funding bill more than a dozen times. 

The White House insists that Democrats must first agree to reopen the government before discussions on healthcare can resume. According to a senior administration official, Trump’s aides remain in quiet contact with GOP senators, engaging with key Democrats.

For now, Americans are left waiting: for their pay cheques, their benefits, and their leaders to act. As grocery lines grow longer and bills pile up, one sentiment rings across party lines: this shutdown has lasted too long, and no one is winning.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Donald Trump Democrats Republicans Healthcare US Government US Government Shutdown
