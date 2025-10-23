Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusiness‘US Must Correct Its Mistake’: China Issues Fresh Warning Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

‘US Must Correct Its Mistake’: China Issues Fresh Warning Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

At the event hosted by the Chinese Consulate in Kolkata, Xu stressed the importance of cooperation between India and China in countering global trade pressures.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Days after President Donald Trump announced a fresh round of 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports and tightened export controls on critical US-made software, a senior Chinese diplomat in India issued a stern warning to Washington, saying Beijing would “respond appropriately” if the US failed to step back.

Speaking in Kolkata on Wednesday, Chinese Consul General Xu Wei urged the United States to “correct its mistakes” or risk retaliatory action. “China’s stance is very clear. We don’t want any conflict. But if we are pushed, we will definitely respond. We will fight, but our doors are open,” Xu said. “Cooperation benefits both countries. We urge the US to correct its mistakes and resolve issues. If it does not, China will take the necessary steps to protect its rights.”

Trump’s Fresh Tariff Offensive

Last week, Trump said that unless China acted to address trade imbalances and technology concerns, the US would impose an additional 100 per cent levy on Chinese imports, on top of the existing 155 per cent tariffs. The new duties are scheduled to take effect from November 1, extending the president’s so-called “secondary tariff” strategy that targets nations seen as indirectly supporting Russia’s wartime economy through energy trade.

India Drawn Into Wider Trade Tensions

Xu Wei’s comments also referenced India’s position, noting that New Delhi too has faced steep tariffs which were as high as 50 per cent, under the Trump administration over its continued purchases of Russian oil. At the event hosted by the Chinese Consulate in Kolkata, Xu stressed the importance of cooperation between India and China in countering global trade pressures.

“Not only China, but the US and India also need cooperation because cooperation benefits and confrontation hurts everyone,” he said.

The consul general highlighted that bilateral trade between India and China has consistently exceeded $100 billion in recent years, with trade reaching $115 billion from January to September 2025.

Push For Connectivity 

Xu announced that direct flights between India and China will resume from October 26, restoring connectivity disrupted during the pandemic. He added that Chinese missions in India have already issued 280,000 visas this year, with the number expected to surpass 300,000 by year-end.

The event, attended by representatives from business chambers and trade associations, underscored Beijing’s efforts to deepen commercial engagement with India despite ongoing global uncertainty.

Beijing Halts US Soybean Imports

In a visible sign of retaliation, China halted imports of US soybeans in September — the first time since November 2018 that purchases dropped to zero. Data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed imports falling from 1.7 million metric tons in the same month last year to none this year.

Chinese buyers instead turned to South American suppliers, sharply increasing purchases from the region amid the escalating trade standoff. Analysts warned the move could cost US farmers billions, though Beijing may face temporary shortages before Brazil’s next harvest.

Rare-Earth Dispute Clouds Upcoming Trump–Xi Meeting

Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in about three weeks, though Beijing has not confirmed the meeting. The US president recently accused China of “holding the global economy hostage” after it expanded export curbs on rare-earth elements, vital to high-tech manufacturing.

Trump said on social media that there was “no reason” to hold the meeting given China’s latest restrictions, intensifying uncertainty around one of the world’s most consequential trade relationships.

Also read
Published at : 23 Oct 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Trump Tariffs Us China Trade Tensions
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
India
PM Modi Unlikely To Attend ASEAN Summit, Jaishankar May Represent India
PM Modi Unlikely To Attend ASEAN Summit, Jaishankar May Represent India
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget