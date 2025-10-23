Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Market Opens Higher Amid Easing Trade Tensions, Sensex Tests 85,000

In the pre-open session, at around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading at 84,823.71, 397.37 points higher, and the Nifty was trading at 26,043.75 nearly 176 points higher.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 09:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday as the Sensex rose 500 points from its last close to open at 84,947.37, and the Nifty inched up over 160 points to start trading at over 26,028.

The top gainers in the market included stocks like Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Titan, and Tech Mahindra. Among the laggards were Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Maruti, Eternal and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

In the broader markets, despite extremely high  volatility, the Nifty 200 index rose by 0.38 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 50 declined by 0.18 per cent. On a sectoral basis, the Nifty IT index outperformed others gaining by 1.95 per cent and the Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.24 per cent.

Notably, the Gift Nifty index indicated a decline of 44 points around 8:35 AM. However, in the past few sessions, while the domestic markets were closed, the Gift Nifty had jumped more than 300 points.

Easing Trade Tensions

Trade ties between India and the United States appear to be on the mend, with reports indicating that Washington may reduce tariff rates on Indian goods from 59 per cent to around 15 per cent. The move comes as New Delhi moderates its crude oil imports from Russia, and both nations edge closer to a potential trade agreement, Mint reported.

Marking the occasion of Diwali, US President Donald Trump said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing their relationship as “very good.” Trump added that Modi was aligned with his views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “He’s not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do. They’re not going to be buying too much oil,” Trump said.

Weak Global Cues

Wall Street ended in the red on Wednesday, weighed down by mixed quarterly results and renewed concerns over US-China trade frictions. A sharp sell-off in Netflix shares following weaker-than-expected earnings further dented sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.71 per cent, the S&P 500 declined 0.53 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.93 per cent. Investors also reacted to reports that the Trump administration is considering new restrictions on exports to China involving US-made software, adding to caution across global markets.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 23 Oct 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Nifty GIFT Nifty
