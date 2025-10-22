8th Pay Commission Explained: What Can Central Government Employees Expect?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Central government employees can expect a salary hike and revisions to allowances under the 8th Pay Commission, which is likely to be implemented starting January 1, 2026. A major feature of the new pay structure will be the reset of the current Dearness Allowance (DA) to zero and its merger into the basic pay. The actual increase in salaries will depend on the new fitment factor, which could range from 1.83 to 2.86 or higher, depending on the final recommendations.

The government has stated that a notification regarding the pay revision will be issued soon, and work on the implementation is underway. Employees are particularly keen to know how much their salaries could increase, with speculations pointing to a fitment factor of up to 2.86.

What Is Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate the revised basic salaries of central government employees under the Pay Commission. It is applied to the existing basic salary to determine the new pay.

For example, if the current basic salary is Rs 20,000 and the fitment factor is 2.57, the revised salary will be 20,000 × 2.57 = Rs 51,400.

This means the basic salary can increase significantly depending on the fitment factor applied.

Potential Increase In Basic Salaries

It is believed that the 8th Pay Commission could implement a fitment factor of up to 2.86. If this happens, basic salaries could nearly triple for some employees.

A Level-1 central government employee with a basic salary of Rs 18,000 could see the pay rise to Rs 51,000.

Employees and pensioners across levels are expected to benefit from this significant hike.

Employees can use the formula: Basic Salary × Fitment Factor to estimate their own revised salaries.

Timeline And Current Status

The 8th Pay Commission was approved in January 2025.

No official notification has been issued yet, and the list of commission members is pending.

Historically, a Pay Commission is formed every 10 years to account for inflation and other factors affecting government salaries.

Once implemented, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to provide a substantial boost to central government employees’ and pensioners’ incomes, reflecting both the inflationary trends and efforts to revise salaries in line with modern standards.