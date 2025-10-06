From Factory Worker To Property Mogul: Why This Millionaire Cleans For A Living

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a remarkable story from Tokyo, a 56-year-old man earning over 30 million yen (Rs 1.8 crore) annually from rental properties and investments continues to work as a janitor, highlighting a unique approach to health and routine.

Koichi Matsubara spends part of his time sweeping public areas and performing basic maintenance in a residential building, reported The Gold Online. For this, he earns just 100,000 yen (Rs 60,000) a month, far below the city’s average salary of 350,000 yen (Rs 2 lakh).

Despite the modest income from his janitorial role, Matsubara is believed to be among the wealthiest residents of the building, owning seven rental flats across Tokyo and its suburbs along with investments in stocks and mutual funds.

From Factory Worker to Property Mogul

Matsubara’s journey began in a single-parent household where frugality was a way of life. After finishing secondary school, he worked in a factory earning 180,000 yen (Rs 1 lakh) per month. By saving diligently, he amassed 3 million yen (Rs 18 lakh), which he used to purchase his first studio apartment, reported Moneycontrol.

“The housing market had bottomed out at that time. I took steps to avoid vacancy and paid off tchihe mortgage early, gradually increasing my properties,” he told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Minimalist Lifestyle

Despite his wealth, Matsubara lives simply. He resides in a small rented flat, cooks his own meals, and hasn’t bought new clothes in over a decade. He uses a basic smartphone and cycles around the city, embodying a minimalist lifestyle.

Work as a Health Routine

“I wake up, clean and make everything neat. It feels really good,” Matsubara said, explaining that his janitor job is not about money but maintaining a routine and staying physically active. He plans to continue working until he receives his pension at 60. “I hope to have something to do every day, stay healthy, and think for myself,” he added.

Matsubara’s story serves as an unusual example of balancing wealth with physical activity and mental engagement. His choice reflects the importance of maintaining personal health and routine, regardless of financial standing, offering inspiration to those seeking a meaningful and disciplined lifestyle in their daily lives.