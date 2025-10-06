Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessFrom Factory Worker To Property Mogul: Why This Millionaire Cleans For A Living

From Factory Worker To Property Mogul: Why This Millionaire Cleans For A Living

Despite the modest income from his janitorial role, Matsubara is believed to be among the wealthiest residents of Tokyo.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a remarkable story from Tokyo, a 56-year-old man earning over 30 million yen (Rs 1.8 crore) annually from rental properties and investments continues to work as a janitor, highlighting a unique approach to health and routine.

Koichi Matsubara spends part of his time sweeping public areas and performing basic maintenance in a residential building, reported The Gold Online. For this, he earns just 100,000 yen (Rs 60,000) a month, far below the city’s average salary of 350,000 yen (Rs 2 lakh).

Despite the modest income from his janitorial role, Matsubara is believed to be among the wealthiest residents of the building, owning seven rental flats across Tokyo and its suburbs along with investments in stocks and mutual funds.

From Factory Worker to Property Mogul

Matsubara’s journey began in a single-parent household where frugality was a way of life. After finishing secondary school, he worked in a factory earning 180,000 yen (Rs 1 lakh) per month. By saving diligently, he amassed 3 million yen (Rs 18 lakh), which he used to purchase his first studio apartment, reported Moneycontrol.

“The housing market had bottomed out at that time. I took steps to avoid vacancy and paid off tchihe mortgage early, gradually increasing my properties,” he told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Minimalist Lifestyle

Despite his wealth, Matsubara lives simply. He resides in a small rented flat, cooks his own meals, and hasn’t bought new clothes in over a decade. He uses a basic smartphone and cycles around the city, embodying a minimalist lifestyle.

Work as a Health Routine

“I wake up, clean and make everything neat. It feels really good,” Matsubara said, explaining that his janitor job is not about money but maintaining a routine and staying physically active. He plans to continue working until he receives his pension at 60. “I hope to have something to do every day, stay healthy, and think for myself,” he added.

Matsubara’s story serves as an unusual example of balancing wealth with physical activity and mental engagement. His choice reflects the importance of maintaining personal health and routine, regardless of financial standing, offering inspiration to those seeking a meaningful and disciplined lifestyle in their daily lives.

Also read
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tokyo Trending Millionaire Koichi Matsubara Factory Worker
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
DGCA To Probe Birmingham-Bound Air India Flight's 'Uncommanded' RAT Deployment After Pilot Urges Check
DGCA To Probe Birmingham-Bound Air India Flight's 'Uncommanded' RAT Deployment After Pilot Urges Check
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Metro: CM Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Patna Metro Today | ABP News
Breaking: NDA Seat Sharing Formula Revealed In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2025
Breaking: Bihar Set for Two-Phase Assembly Polls; Election Commission to Declare Dates This Evening
Bihar Elections 2025: Elections Dates To Be Announced Soon, 2-3 Phases Expected | ABP News
Monsoon Marks Return: Heavy Rains in Bihar and Darjeeling Cause Floods, 24 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget