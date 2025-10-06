LG Electronics IPO To Open Tomorrow, Check GMP, Price Band, And Other Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





LG Electronics India is set to make a major market debut with its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO), opening for subscription on October 7. The issue will close on October 9, while the anchor book opens a day earlier on October 6.

Investors are eyeing this IPO closely, given the company’s strong brand presence and the buzz around its grey market premium (GMP).

IPO Structure and Timelines

The South Korea-based parent, LG Electronics Inc, will offload up to 10.18 crore equity shares through an offer-for-sale (OFS) route. The IPO will not feature any fresh issue of shares, meaning proceeds will go entirely to the promoter. The main purpose of the offering is to enable listing on domestic exchanges and provide liquidity to the promoter.

According to the proposed timeline, share allotment is likely to be finalised on October 10, with the stock expected to list on the NSE and BSE on October 14. Analysts estimate the IPO’s size at around 1.8 trillion won ($1.28 billion), making it one of the most anticipated listings this season.

Expected GMP and Investor Sentiment

The IPO is already gaining traction in the grey market, with an expected premium of Rs 235–250 per share, reflecting an investor expectation of nearly 20.6 per cent upside on listing. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates the price investors are willing to pay over the issue price before official listing, offering a glimpse into market sentiment and potential debut performance.

Financials and Strategic Outlook

LG Electronics’ decision to divest a 15 per cent stake in its Indian subsidiary has already received board approval. The company aims to strengthen its financial position and fund future growth opportunities. The IPO earnings could significantly enhance liquidity, far exceeding LG’s standalone cash balance of 1.1 trillion won as of June.

Industry experts and rating agencies, including Moody’s Investors Service, believe the listing will improve the company’s balance sheet and overall market visibility. With LG Electronics India being a key player in the home appliances and consumer electronics space, analysts expect robust investor participation.

The LG Electronics India issue follows closely on the heels of Tata Capital’s Rs 15,512-crore IPO, which opens on October 6. Market analysts view LG’s offering as another strong indicator of the buoyant IPO pipeline in India, supported by positive domestic liquidity, strong institutional demand, and global investor interest.

With the subscription window opening tomorrow, all eyes are now on how the LG IPO performs amid high expectations and strong market momentum.

