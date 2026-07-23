Pre-Open Buzz: Top Three Stocks That Attracted Heavy Buying

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex opened lower, metals gained, others showed declines.

Tanla Platforms surged on robust Q1 FY27 financial performance.

Oracle, Schaeffler India rose due to strong quarterly results.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 239 points or 0.31 per cent.

On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.15 per cent, power plunged by 0.30 per cent, and auto slipped by 0.12 per cent.

Meanwhile, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd and Schaeffler India Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

Tanla Platforms Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 5.98 per cent to trade at Rs 593.80 apiece. Tanla Platforms Ltd reported a strong performance in Q1 FY27, with revenue rising 17.8 per cent year-on-year and 4.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,226 crore. Gross profit increased 25.1 per cent YoY to Rs 326 crore, while EBITDA grew 22.7 per cent YoY to Rs 201 crore.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 142 crore, up 20.1 per cent YoY, with earnings per share at Rs 10.77. Tanla reported free cash flow of Rs 126 crore, equivalent to 89 per cent of PAT.

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Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 4.49 per cent to trade at Rs 11,330.95 apiece. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd reported a strong performance in Q1 FY27, with consolidated revenue rising 69 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,125 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company’s operating income increased 123 per cent YoY to Rs 1,861 crore, while net income surged 121 per cent YoY to Rs 1,416 crore.

The Products business recorded revenue of Rs 2,936 crore, up 75 per cent YoY, whereas Services business revenue grew 6 per cent to Rs 189 crore. The company’s remaining performance obligation stood at Rs 7,345 crore, marking a 16 per cent YoY growth.

Schaeffler India Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 3.62 per cent to trade at Rs 4,348.85 apiece. Schaeffler India Ltd announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2026.

The company reported continued double-digit growth momentum across Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Lifetime Solutions, and Intercompany Exports segments.

Schaeffler India highlighted that earnings quality remained stable despite a volatile macroeconomic environment. The Board of Directors approved the results on July 22, 2026. Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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