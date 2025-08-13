Three-Day Bank Holiday In Mid-August: Check Dates And Affected Cities Here

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessThree-Day Bank Holiday In Mid-August: Check Dates And Affected Cities Here

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule and state government notifications, there are 15 designated bank holidays in August, varying from state to state

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:36 AM (IST)

Mid-August will see a rare three-day banking break across India, beginning Friday, August 15, and running through Sunday, August 17. The extended closure kicks off with a double celebration on Friday—India’s 79th Independence Day and Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. In some states, the Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) will also be observed on the same day.

The holiday streak will continue into Saturday, August 16, when multiple states mark Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

Banks in the following cities will remain closed on Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi: Aizawl (Mizoram), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bhopal and Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Chandigarh (UT), Gangtok (Sikkim), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Hyderabad (Telangana), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Patna (Bihar), Shillong (Meghalaya), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh). Sunday, August 17, will be a standard weekly holiday for all banks, bringing the long weekend to a close.

August Is Packed With Bank Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule and state government notifications, there are 15 designated bank holidays in August, varying from state to state. While national holidays are observed uniformly, regional religious festivals determine state-specific closures.

During this mid-month holiday stretch, services such as cheque clearing, in-person account assistance, and NEFT/RTGS transfers will be unavailable. However, online banking, mobile apps, UPI payments, and ATMs will function as usual, barring any notified maintenance or technical interruptions.

Tips To Avoid Last-Minute Disruptions

Customers are advised to complete critical banking transactions—such as large fund transfers, cheque deposits, and cash withdrawals—before Thursday, August 14. While digital platforms can handle most needs during the closure, transaction settlements may still face delays due to non-working days.

For those travelling or conducting business during this period, checking the RBI’s official holiday list or confirming with local branches is recommended, as regional variations may affect operations.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Bank Holidays August 2025 Janmashtami Bank Closure Independence Day Bank Holiday
