Gold Rate Today (August 13): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,310 in Delhi, Rs 9,295 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,300 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 09:46 AM (IST)

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, meets most of its demand through imports, with recycled metal accounting for only a minor share. Since gold is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on domestic prices.

Beyond currency movements, factors such as import duties, GST, and state taxes also influence local gold rates. Valued as a safe-haven asset, gold tends to draw stronger investment interest during periods of inflation or economic uncertainty. However, its prices remain highly sensitive to global market trends, changes in bond yields, and key policy decisions—making them a product of both international and domestic forces.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,309 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,154 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,150 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
