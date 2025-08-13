At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Explorer
Gold Rate Today (August 13): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,310 in Delhi, Rs 9,295 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,300 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, meets most of its demand through imports, with recycled metal accounting for only a minor share. Since gold is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on domestic prices.
Beyond currency movements, factors such as import duties, GST, and state taxes also influence local gold rates. Valued as a safe-haven asset, gold tends to draw stronger investment interest during periods of inflation or economic uncertainty. However, its prices remain highly sensitive to global market trends, changes in bond yields, and key policy decisions—making them a product of both international and domestic forces.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,294 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Also Read: Stock Market Rebounds In Early Trade; Sensex Tops 80,500, Nifty Near 24,600
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,150 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
10 Devotees, Including 7 Kids, Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident
World
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
World
US Says Its Relationship With Both Pakistan And India 'Remains Unchanged'
Celebrities
Zeenat Aman’s Throwback With Raj Kapoor Melts Hearts
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement