Nifty IT Down 5%: 3 Big Reasons Tech Stocks Are Bleeding Today

Indian technology stocks are under intense pressure today, with the Nifty IT index plunging 5 per cent in morning trading and every constituent trading firmly in the red.

Heavyweights have led the fall, Infosys has dropped more than 6 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies are down over 4 per cent each. Wipro has slipped around 3.5 per cent.

The sharp decline is not the result of one isolated trigger. Instead, it reflects a convergence of global technology weakness, renewed artificial intelligence (AI) disruption fears, and rising macro uncertainty in the United States, which is the single largest market for Indian IT exporters.

Here are the three core reasons behind today’s sell-off.

1. Fresh AI Disruption Fears After Anthropic’s Announcement

The biggest immediate trigger for the slide has been a new wave of anxiety around artificial intelligence.

US-based AI company Anthropic recently introduced workplace automation tools capable of performing tasks traditionally handled by human employees or enterprise software systems. These include legal contract reviews, compliance monitoring, financial analysis, sales workflows and large-scale data processing.

That announcement has intensified concerns that AI is not merely a support tool for IT services firms, it could evolve into a direct competitor.

A significant portion of Indian IT companies’ revenues comes from application development, maintenance, testing, back-office operations and data management services. If advanced AI systems can complete these functions faster and at lower cost, the demand for traditional outsourcing models could weaken.

Investors are now reassessing whether AI-driven automation may compress margins in labour-intensive service lines that have historically powered Indian IT growth.

The launch of tools such as “Claude Cowork” has sharpened fears that enterprise automation plug-ins could eventually handle complete business workflows with minimal human intervention. That structural risk is being priced into technology stocks today.

2. Wall Street’s Tech Rout And $1 Trillion Market Wipeout

Global cues have amplified the pressure.

Wall Street witnessed a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with roughly $1 trillion in market value erased in a single day. The technology-heavy Nasdaq slumped 2 per cent. The S&P 500 fell 1.57 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.34 per cent.

The Dow declined 669.42 points to 49,451.98. The S&P 500 shed 108.71 points to 6,832.76. The Nasdaq Composite fell 469.32 points to 22,597.15.

Technology shares bore the brunt of the correction. Cisco Systems plunged 12.3 per cent, its steepest one-day fall since May 2022, after reporting quarterly adjusted gross margin below estimates. The weakness spilled over into major technology names such as Apple, Nvidia, Broadcom and Amazon.com.

The S&P 500 software index fell 1.7 per cent for a second consecutive session. AppLovin tumbled 19.7 per cent following its fourth-quarter results. Even semiconductor stocks were not spared, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index declining 2.5 per cent.

When US technology stocks experience sharp corrections, Indian IT shares typically follow. Given that a large share of revenues for Indian software exporters comes from US clients, global tech sentiment directly influences domestic valuations.

3. Rising Rate Uncertainty And Slowing US Spending Concerns

The third factor weighing on technology stocks is macroeconomic uncertainty in the United States.

A stronger-than-expected US jobs report earlier in the week has reduced expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate cut. Investors are now closely watching the January Consumer Price Index data for further direction.

Higher-for-longer interest rates tend to pressure growth stocks, particularly technology companies, whose valuations are sensitive to discount rate assumptions.

At the same time, there are growing concerns that US corporate technology budgets could moderate if economic momentum slows. Since the US remains the largest market for Indian IT firms, any pullback in client spending could directly affect order inflows and earnings growth.

The combination of AI disruption fears, stretched global tech valuations, and uncertainty around US monetary policy has created a double headwind for Indian IT stocks.

A Structural Reset Underway?

Today’s decline appears less about one earnings miss and more about a broader reassessment of the sector’s long-term growth model.

Investors are shifting from enthusiasm around AI to questioning how quickly automation may reshape traditional IT services. At the same time, global capital is rotating away from richly valued technology stocks amid macro uncertainty.

For Indian IT counters, the current sell-off reflects both cyclical risks, such as US spending trends, and structural questions around AI-led transformation.

Until clarity emerges on AI monetisation, US rate direction and enterprise tech demand, volatility in the sector is likely to remain elevated.