Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessTCS Job Cuts Raise Red Flags: Report Says Cost-Cutting Could Hurt Growth

TCS Job Cuts Raise Red Flags: Report Says Cost-Cutting Could Hurt Growth

The report noted that this move reflects the company's increasing focus on conserving margins amid persistent growth challenges.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 04:35 PM (IST)

The recent report of layoffs by Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) decision to lay off 2 per cent of its workforce, around 12,000 employees, as part of cost-cutting measures could negatively impact the company in the long run, according to a report by Jefferies.

The report noted that this move reflects the company's increasing focus on conserving margins amid persistent growth challenges. It is also third such cost-saving action taken by TCS in the past three months.

Earlier, the IT giant deferred wage hikes in April 2025 and introduced new benching guidelines in June 2025. The updated benching policy now limits the non-billable period of an employee to just 35 days in a year.

Jefferies stated, "Focus on cost-cutting may hurt TCS in longer-run...: The move by TCS reflects its growing focus on conserving margins amid continued growth pressures". According to the report, TCS has historically not been among the top paymasters in the industry, but it has managed to maintain lower-than-average attrition levels due to its focus on providing long-term career growth and job stability.

Also Read : Oil Pauses After Rally; Focus Shifts To Fed Meeting And China Talks

However, the report cautioned that the current round of layoffs could damage employee morale in the near term and potentially lead to execution slippages. In the longer term, such cost-cutting measures might result in a sharp rise in attrition, similar to the trend witnessed at Cognizant between 2020 and 2022.

While the layoffs at TCS appear to be more company-specific, Jefferies highlighted that the overall net hiring in the IT industry has remained weak since FY22. This is mainly due to a prolonged moderation in the demand outlook.

Cost optimization has become a key factor for winning new deals in the IT sector, with clients increasingly demanding productivity improvements. This trend is also being driven by the growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is enabling firms to either do more work with the same number of employees or deliver the same results with fewer workers.

The second scenario naturally results in layoffs, especially as redeployment of employees on the bench takes longer during periods of weak demand. The report also pointed out that IT companies with slowing growth are already operating at higher utilization rates, meaning they are maintaining thinner benches. On the other hand, firms with a stronger growth outlook are still working with relatively lower utilization levels.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
TCS Tcs Layoffs TCS Job Cuts Tcs Layoffs Bad For Growth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Recalls ‘Mehndi Hands Lifted Corpses’ In Pahalgam
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Recalls ‘Mehndi Hands Lifted Corpses’ In Pahalgam
India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget