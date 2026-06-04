Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex Opens Deep In Red As Select Stocks Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Frontline index Sensex opened 0.55% down, 410 points.

Metals, auto sectors dropped; power sector zoomed up.

JB Chemicals, SpiceJet, Gabriel India emerged as top gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 410 points or 0.55 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals dropped by 0.31 per cent, power zoomed by 0.23 per cent, and auto slipped by 0.17 per cent. Meanwhile, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Gabriel India Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers on the BSE today.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 3.49 per cent to trade at Rs 691.45 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

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SpiceJet Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 2.98 per cent to trade at Rs 12.79 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Gabriel India Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.79 per cent to trade at Rs 1,084.95 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

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