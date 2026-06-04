Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex Opens Deep In Red As Select Stocks Rally

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in red, with a loss of 410 points or 0.55 percent. This occurred at the pre-opening bell.
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Indian benchmark indices opened sharply lower, with the Sensex falling more than 400 points in the pre-opening session amid broad-based weakness in metals and auto stocks.
- Frontline index Sensex opened 0.55% down, 410 points.
- Metals, auto sectors dropped; power sector zoomed up.
- JB Chemicals, SpiceJet, Gabriel India emerged as top gainers.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 410 points or 0.55 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals dropped by 0.31 per cent, power zoomed by 0.23 per cent, and auto slipped by 0.17 per cent. Meanwhile, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Gabriel India Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers on the BSE today.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 3.49 per cent to trade at Rs 691.45 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.
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SpiceJet Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 2.98 per cent to trade at Rs 12.79 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Gabriel India Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.79 per cent to trade at Rs 1,084.95 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.
(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform at the pre-opening bell?
Which sectors experienced movement during the pre-opening session?
In the pre-opening session, metals dropped by 0.31 percent, power zoomed by 0.23 percent, and auto slipped by 0.17 percent.
Which companies were the top gainers on the BSE today?
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, and Gabriel India Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers on the BSE today.
What drove the rally in the share prices of the top gaining companies?
The rally in the share prices of companies like JB Chemicals, SpiceJet, and Gabriel India was driven purely by market forces. These companies had not made any significant announcements recently.