Share Markets Remain Volatile, Sensex Crashes To 85,400, Nifty Tests 26,150

Both benchmarks ended Tuesday’s session largely flat after a choppy day of trade, as investors booked profits in IT and pharmaceutical stocks amid mixed global cues.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
The Indian markets remained heavily volatile on Wednesday morning. The BSE Sensex opened the session near 85,400, crashing more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading below 26,150, dipping over 30 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, and Axis Bank emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Tech M, Infosys, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever.
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap100 led with gains of 0.40 per cent. Sectorally, the Media index dominated across the board after it jumped 0.89 per cent, while the IT index clocked a loss of 0.69 per cent.

Notably, in the pre-open session around 9:10 AM, the Sensex touched 85,533, and the Nifty hovered near 26,170.

Both benchmarks ended Tuesday’s session largely flat after a choppy day of trade, as investors booked profits in IT and pharmaceutical stocks amid mixed global cues. Snapping a two-session winning streak, the Sensex slipped 42.64 points to close at 85,524.84. The broader Nifty managed to eke out marginal gains, ending 4.75 points higher at 26,177.15.

Overall, domestic equities traded in a tight range and finished almost unchanged, weighed down by mixed global signals. While selling pressure persisted across most sectors, financials and FMCG stocks helped cushion the downside. Looking ahead, market participants are positioning themselves ahead of the upcoming earnings season and closely tracking developments around US Federal Reserve policy, as expectations of a rate cut at the January meeting are gradually strengthening, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited.

Markets remained subdued on the weekly derivatives expiry, pausing after the recent rebound, said Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President – Research at Religare Broking Ltd. Echoing a similar view, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said equities closed flat due to broad-based profit-taking at elevated levels in the absence of fresh positive triggers.

 

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today GIFT Nifty
