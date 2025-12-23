Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
If Saving Feels Stressful, You're Doing It Wrong. Try This Instead To Build Wealth

If Saving Feels Stressful, You’re Doing It Wrong. Try This Instead To Build Wealth

When goals feel too strict, people stop following them. Saving matters. Investing matters. But without a clear reason, they start to feel pressure.

By : Adhil Shetty | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Every year, many of us make money resolutions. Save more. Spend less. Be more careful. It feels doable in January. A few months later, those plans start slipping. Expenses change. Life gets busy. Goals begin to feel tight and stressful. This usually is not about laziness. It is because the goals do not fit how life actually works. Money should support your life, not control it.

Why most money resolutions fail

Most money plans focus on numbers. How much to save. How much to invest. How much to cut back. This looks sensible on paper. In real life, it often falls apart. Fixed targets leave no space for change. A medical expense, job shift, or family need can throw everything off. When goals feel too strict, people stop following them. Saving matters. Investing matters. But without a clear reason, they start to feel pressure.

What your money needs to do for you

A simpler way is to start with your life. Ask yourself what your money needs to support right now. It could be health, learning new skills, spending time with family, or building safety for the future. This does not mean spending carelessly. It means spending with intention. When money decisions match your needs, they feel easier and more natural.

The four big money areas

Most money decisions fall into four areas. Health includes medical costs, mental well-being, and prevention. Learning covers education, courses, and career growth. Lifestyle includes travel, hobbies, family time, and small joys. Security includes emergency savings, insurance, investments, and retirement. These priorities change over time. What matters at 25 may not matter at 35.

Focus on what matters most

You do not need to improve everything at once. Choose one or two areas to focus on this year. Early in your career, learning or experiences may matter more. Later, health and security often take priority. The rest can stay steady. Once you decide your focus, link it to simple actions. Review insurance. Start a small learning fund. Plan one trip. Keep your savings running. Actions are more important than perfect numbers.

Progress over perfect plans

There is no perfect money plan. What matters is awareness. Do a simple check once or twice a year. See what you spent on. See what you ignored. Adjust if needed. Do not feel guilty. Life changes, and money plans should change too.

Money is not a test you need to pass. It is a tool to make life easier and less stressful. A good financial year is not about saving the most. It is about making choices that fit your life and are easy to keep up with.

(The author is CEO, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

About the author Adhil Shetty

Adhil Shetty is the CEO of Bankbazaar.com.
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Money Savings Financial Planning Wealth Money Tips
