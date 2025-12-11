Stock Markets Open Nearly Flat, Sensex Remains Steady At 84,392, Nifty Opens Over 25,700

The Indian stock markets opened almost flat on Thursday morning as the Sensex opened at 84,392.35 or over 1 point higher and the Nifty gained 20 points starting trade above 25,700.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Eternal, Tata Steel, Maruti, Infosys and Adani Ports. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Trent, Mahindra and Mahindra, TechMahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 increased 0.14 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250 tumbled 0.62 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Metal gained 0.56 per cent and Nifty Media fell 0.75 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading above 84,400 rising 43 points and the Nifty was trading over 25,700 rising more than 20 points at 9:03 AM.

Notably, the Gift Nifty was trading at 25,916 or 57 points lower around 8:50 AM.