Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessStock Markets Open Nearly Flat, Sensex Remains Steady At 84,392, Nifty Opens Over 25,700

Stock Markets Open Nearly Flat, Sensex Remains Steady At 84,392, Nifty Opens Over 25,700

In the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading above 84,400 rising 43 points and the Nifty was trading over 25,700 rising more than 20 points at 9:03 AM.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian stock markets opened almost flat on Thursday morning as the Sensex opened at 84,392.35 or over 1 point higher and the Nifty gained 20 points starting trade above  25,700.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Eternal, Tata Steel, Maruti, Infosys and Adani Ports. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Trent, Mahindra and Mahindra, TechMahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 increased 0.14 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250 tumbled 0.62 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Metal gained 0.56 per cent and Nifty Media fell 0.75 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading above 84,400 rising 43 points and the Nifty was trading over 25,700 rising more than 20 points at 9:03 AM.

Notably, the Gift Nifty was trading at 25,916 or 57 points lower around 8:50 AM.

 

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty Opening Bell GIFT Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Cities
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Cities
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget