Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarkets Set For Earnings-Led Rally: Kotak Securities Projects Nifty At 32,000 In Bull Case

Markets Set For Earnings-Led Rally: Kotak Securities Projects Nifty At 32,000 In Bull Case

In the base case, NSE's 50-share benchmark will reach 29,120 points by end-2025, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Shripal Shah told reporters.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Securities on Wednesday said it expects a 12 per cent jump in Nifty in 2026 on the back of better earnings growth from India Inc.

In the base case, NSE's 50-share benchmark will reach 29,120 points by end-2025, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Shripal Shah told reporters here.

This will be driven more by an acceleration in earnings growth to 17 per cent next year, Shah said, adding that this increase will be a strong affirmation of fundamentals influencing capital markets and ensures that no bubble gets built up.

"We expect stronger earnings growth next year, supported by a solid macro environment, positive policy actions, and rising domestic flows. Even with global geopolitical and trade tensions, India's long-term market story remains strong and intact," Shah said.

He said the level of optimism is very high, and the brokerage expects even foreign portfolio investors to turn positive on India after a challenging 2025.

In a bull case, the Nifty estimate is pegged at 32,032 points while in a bear case, it can go down to 26,208 points, the brokerage said.

Shah said the rally in stocks, which is being seen right now is not broad-based, and it is only the Nifty stocks that are witnessing buying while the scrips in the mid and small cap space are far away from their highs.

A senior official from the brokerage said it expects interest in large caps to be high till the Budget, and added that the small and midcap space will rise March onwards.

The brokerage is more positive on the banking, financial services and insurance, information technology, healthcare, and hospitality stocks.

On the bullion side, gold is expected to rally further to close at Rs 1.5 lakh for 10 grams, the brokerage said.

In the case of silver, the interest will be much stronger and the metal will go up to Rs 2.1 lakh a kg by the end of next year, it said.

The rupee is undervalued when compared with the dollar and waiting for a reason to appreciate, it said, adding that the domestic currency will recoup to close at the Rs 87-88 levels against the greenback by the end of 2026. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Nifty50 Share Market Nifty Nifty Outlook
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
News
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
Cities
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In Delhi Riots Case
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget