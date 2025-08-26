Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarkets Bleed As US Tariffs Loom Ahead, Sensex, Nifty End Over 1% Lower

Markets Bleed As US Tariffs Loom Ahead, Sensex, Nifty End Over 1% Lower

The duty hike will effectively double existing levies to 50 per cent on several Indian products, making it one of the most severe measures imposed by the US in recent years.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian markets took a massive beating on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex settled the session below 80,800 at 80,786.54, crashing almost 850 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended the day just above 24,700, clocking a loss of more than 250 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, HUL, Maruti, ITC, TCS, Eternal, and UltraTech Cement remained the only exceptions in green. Meanwhile, the laggards included Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Trent, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select dominated in red and crashed 2.17 per cent. Sectorally, the Financial Services Ex-Bank and Realty indices led in red and tanked 2.36 per cent and 2.24 per cent respectively.

More US Tariffs Confirmed For August 27

This downfall followed a confirmation from the US that more tariffs are coming for India. The new tariff structure, announced earlier this month by US President Donald Trump, will take effect from Wednesday.

According to a notification from the US Homeland Security Department, the additional 25 per cent duty will apply to items entering the country for consumption or released from bonded warehouses from 12:01 AM EDT (9:31 PM IST) on August 27. 

Indian exporters are already bracing for a significant blow as Washington finalises plans to impose steep trade duties on goods originating from India, a move that risks escalating bilateral tensions. Certain exemptions have been outlined for in-transit consignments with valid certification, humanitarian shipments, and goods covered under reciprocal trade programmes.

The duty hike will effectively double existing levies to 50 per cent on several Indian products, making it one of the most severe measures imposed by the US in recent years. The decision, US officials said, is a response to India’s rising imports of Russian crude, which Washington argues indirectly supports Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine.

On the institutional side, foreign investors remained net sellers for a second straight session on Monday, offloading equities worth Rs 2,466 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors stepped up buying, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,176 crore.

Markets Opened Today In Red

Notably, indices witnessed a weak start today morning, weighed down by concerns over an impending US tariff hike on Indian goods. Amid heightened volatility, the BSE Sensex slipped below the 81,500 mark in early trade, losing over 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped more than 50 points to test the 24,900 level around 9:15 AM.

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty Trump Tariffs
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Navy Inducts Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Twin Commissioning At Visakhapatnam
Navy Inducts Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Twin Commissioning At Visakhapatnam
Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert In Several Jammu Districts
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert In Several Jammu Districts
Cities
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget