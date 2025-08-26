Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessOil Prices Slip After Hitting Two-Week High Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Oil Prices Slip After Hitting Two-Week High Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The earlier price surge was largely fuelled by fears of supply disruptions following Ukraine’s strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Oil prices eased on Tuesday, pausing after a sharp rally in the previous session, as traders assessed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and their implications for global fuel supplies.

Brent crude futures dropped by 32 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to trade at $68.48 a barrel near 10:30 AM. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also declined by 33 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $64.47 per barrel, reported Reuters.

Both benchmarks had touched their highest levels in over two weeks on Monday, with WTI climbing above its 100-day moving average.

Geopolitical Risks Drive Market Moves

The earlier price surge was largely fuelled by fears of supply disruptions following Ukraine’s strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. These attacks impacted Moscow’s oil processing capacity and exports, resulting in localised gasoline shortages in parts of Russia. The escalation came amid intensifying Russian offensives targeting Ukraine’s gas and power networks.

Analysts at IG noted that, "The risks for crude oil prices appear tilted toward further gains, particularly if the price sustains a move above the $64-$65 resistance level." Barclays, in its client note, also highlighted that oil prices remain in a tight range, driven by geopolitical volatility alongside resilient market fundamentals.

Adding to market jitters, US President Donald Trump reiterated his warning that fresh sanctions on Russia could follow if there is no progress towards a peace agreement within two weeks.

India Faces Added Pressure from Tariffs

Meanwhile, traders are keeping a close eye on potential trade disruptions after Washington confirmed a steep tariff hike on Indian goods. The US Department of Homeland Security announced that an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian-origin goods will take effect from Wednesday.

This will double the total tariff burden to as much as 50 per cent, one of the highest imposed by Washington. The move follows India’s continued imports of Russian crude despite repeated US warnings.

Indian exporters are now bracing for the impact. Market observers suggest this may influence India’s future energy strategy, especially its reliance on discounted Russian oil.

Inventory Data in Focus

Attention now turns to US stockpile figures, with the American Petroleum Institute (API) scheduled to release its weekly report later today. Early projections point to a decline in crude and gasoline inventories, while distillate stocks may see a modest build.

Also read
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices Russia Ukraine RUSSIA Trump Tariffs
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Business
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
Cities
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
India
ED Raids AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Home In Rs 5,590-Cr Hospital Scam Probe
ED Raids AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Home In Rs 5,590-Cr Hospital Scam Probe
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget