Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessShare Market Erases All Gains, Sensex Ends Over 350 Points Lower, Nifty Closes Under 24,500

Share Market Erases All Gains, Sensex Ends Over 350 Points Lower, Nifty Closes Under 24,500

In contrast, the GIFT Nifty displayed strength earlier in the morning, suggesting the possibility of an extension of Monday’s rally.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 03:41 PM (IST)

The Indian markets on Tuesday erased all gains made in the previous session and ended trading heavily in red. The BSE Sensex closed the session at 80,236, crashing more than 350 points, while the NSE Nifty50 settled for the day under 24,500, declining nearly 100 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Maruti, Tech M, M&M, NTPC, and Sun Pharma closed among gainers. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Trent, HUL, Eternal, and HDFC Bank settled in red.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Financial Services index bled over 1 per cent. Sectorally, the Financial Services 25/50 index closed the day 0.90 per cent lower, while the Pharma index settled higher by 0.69 per cent.

How Did Markets Open Today?

Notably, the equities started Tuesday’s session on a subdued note, with both key indices opening in the red. The Sensex slipped nearly 150 points at the open, beginning trade at 80,463, while the Nifty50 was down 34 points at 24,550 as of 9:15 AM.

Markets remained on the lookout for inflation data for July, scheduled to be released today. Further, a tariff truce extension between the US and China lifted hopes that bilateral relations between the two countries can still be saved from deteriorating beyond repair. The development lifted sentiment in the global markets and led to a recovery in oil prices.

In contrast, the GIFT Nifty displayed strength earlier in the morning, suggesting the possibility of an extension of Monday’s rally. By 8:58 AM, it had gained more than 70 points, trading above the 24,620 level. In the pre-open trade, the Sensex briefly edged up by around 40 points to approach 80,650, whereas the Nifty declined by over 20 points, hovering near 24,563 as of 9:04 AM.

The positive cues came after a robust performance in the previous session. On Monday, benchmark indices recorded notable gains, with the Sensex rallying nearly 750 points to close above 80,600 and the Nifty50 adding close to 200 points to settle past the 24,550 mark.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Closing Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
India
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
World
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Cities
Who Is Minta Devi? The 124-Year-Old 'Voter' From Bihar Trending On X
Who Is Minta Devi? The 124-Year-Old 'Voter' From Bihar Trending On X
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget