Stock Markets Rebound Led By IT Stocks, Sensex Ends Above 85,180, Nifty Closes Over 26,000

The equity benchmarks bounced back on Wednesday, with the Sensex closing higher at 85,186.47 by more than 513 points and the Nifty ending over 142 points higher at 26,052.65.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks such as HCLTech, Infosys, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Sun Pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Reliance, Ultra Cement, Trent, ITC and NTPC.

In the broader markets, the Nifty India FPI 150 and the Nifty 100 rose 0.46 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.43 oer cent. Sectorally, Nifty IT gained 2.97 per cent and Nifty Midsmall Healthcare fell 0.57 per cent.

In the previous session, the indices traded lower and eventually got lifted primarily by strong buying in information technology stocks.

IT Stocks Lead the Charge

Technology counters drove the market’s upward momentum, with the Nifty IT index climbing over 2 per cent. Infosys was the standout performer after announcing that its Rs 18,000-crore share buyback will commence on November 20.

Global cues also played a role. Investors have been reassessing high-growth AI bets, particularly after reports that tech billionaire Peter Thiel sold a significant portion of his Nvidia stake, signalling a shift away from AI-heavy positions. This has prompted fund flows into emerging markets such as India, according to analysts.

India–US Trade Deal Expectations

Sentiment remained upbeat amid expectations surrounding the proposed India-US trade agreement. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated on Tuesday that an announcement would only come once both sides arrive at a “fair, equitable and balanced” pact, adding that “you will hear good news” when it materialises.

Volatility Eases

Market volatility moderated, with the India VIX slipping over 2 per cent to 11.84, reflecting improved stability and investor confidence.