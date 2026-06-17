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HomeBusinessBrigade Enterprises, Gabriel India Among Top Stocks Drawing Buyers In Pre-Open Trade

Brigade Enterprises, Gabriel India Among Top Stocks Drawing Buyers In Pre-Open Trade

Sensex opened 273 points higher in pre-market trade, with Brigade Enterprises, Gabriel India and AGI Greenpac leading the gainers list.

Reported By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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  • Brigade, Gabriel, AGI Greenpac emerged as top gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 273 points or 0.36 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.08 per cent, power zoomed by 0.34 per cent, and auto surged by 0.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and AGI Greenpac Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Set For IPO? Report Says $4 Billion Filing May Come This Week

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 6.10 per cent to trade at Rs 572.90 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. 

Gabriel India Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.31 per cent to trade at Rs 1,173.95 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. 

Also Read: Share Markets Steady Ahead Of Fed Decision; Sensex Up 50 Points, Nifty Tops 24K

AGI Greenpac Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.74 per cent to trade at Rs 719.95 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did different sectors perform in the pre-opening session?

In the pre-opening session, the metals sector gained 0.08 per cent, power zoomed by 0.34 per cent, and the auto sector surged by 0.53 per cent.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex BSE Share Market Stock Market Today Top Gainers BSE. AGI Greenpac Brigade Enterprises Gabriel India
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