India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spotlighted India’s accelerating economic growth and rising role in the semiconductor industry while inaugurating Semicon India 2025 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital.

“The world trusts India. The world believes in India. The world is ready to build the semiconductor future with India,” Modi said, noting that India’s innovation capacity and youthful talent pool are driving global confidence.

GDP Performance Beats Global Expectations

Modi highlighted India’s better-than-expected economic results, stressing resilience at a time when other economies are grappling with uncertainty. “Just a few days ago, the GDP numbers for the first quarter of this year have come. Once again, India has performed better than every expectation, every assessment. At a time when there are concerns in the economy of the world, there are challenges created by economic selfishness; in that environment, India has achieved a growth of 7.8 per cent,” he said.

He underlined that growth was broad-based across manufacturing, services, and agriculture. “Growth across sectors – manufacturing, services, agriculture – everyone is excited. India is growing at an extremely fast pace,” the Prime Minister noted.

India's GDP Data Contrasts Trump's Tariff Intent

These comments come at a time when the world economy is grappling with intensifying supply chain issues. US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff campaigns have shaken geopolitical and trade relations between major economies.

Currently, India is among the hardest hit nations by US tariffs as it faces 50 per cent duty on shipments. Along with balancing trade deficit, these tariffs have been justified by the US with accusations that India is among the largest buyer of Russian oil and indirectly responsible for financing Russia's war with Ukraine. While analysts are yet to evaluate the exact impact of these tariffs on Indian economy, the latest GDP data has uplifted spirits and signalled that India might be able to bear the brunt without taking too much damage to its aspirations of becoming a developed country.

India’s Technological Vision Aligned with Growth

Addressing delegates from over 40 countries, Modi underscored India’s commitment to reshaping global supply chains. His remarks come at a time when nations are seeking to diversify semiconductor production amid rising geopolitical tensions.

By tying India’s robust GDP performance to its growing semiconductor ambitions, Modi delivered a clear message: the country is not only sustaining strong economic growth but also positioning itself to become a pivotal player in the technology-driven global economy.