Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War

India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War

Modi highlighted India’s better-than-expected economic results, stressing resilience at a time when other economies are grappling with uncertainty.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spotlighted India’s accelerating economic growth and rising role in the semiconductor industry while inaugurating Semicon India 2025 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital.

“The world trusts India. The world believes in India. The world is ready to build the semiconductor future with India,” Modi said, noting that India’s innovation capacity and youthful talent pool are driving global confidence.

GDP Performance Beats Global Expectations

Modi highlighted India’s better-than-expected economic results, stressing resilience at a time when other economies are grappling with uncertainty. “Just a few days ago, the GDP numbers for the first quarter of this year have come. Once again, India has performed better than every expectation, every assessment. At a time when there are concerns in the economy of the world, there are challenges created by economic selfishness; in that environment, India has achieved a growth of 7.8 per cent,” he said.

He underlined that growth was broad-based across manufacturing, services, and agriculture. “Growth across sectors – manufacturing, services, agriculture – everyone is excited. India is growing at an extremely fast pace,” the Prime Minister noted.

India's GDP Data Contrasts Trump's Tariff Intent

These comments come at a time when the world economy is grappling with intensifying supply chain issues. US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff campaigns have shaken geopolitical and trade relations between major economies.

Currently, India is among the hardest hit nations by US tariffs as it faces 50 per cent duty on shipments. Along with balancing trade deficit, these tariffs have been justified by the US with accusations that India is among the largest buyer of Russian oil and indirectly responsible for financing Russia's war with Ukraine. While analysts are yet to evaluate the exact impact of these tariffs on Indian economy, the latest GDP data has uplifted spirits and signalled that India might be able to bear the brunt without taking too much damage to its aspirations of becoming a developed country.

India’s Technological Vision Aligned with Growth

Addressing delegates from over 40 countries, Modi underscored India’s commitment to reshaping global supply chains. His remarks come at a time when nations are seeking to diversify semiconductor production amid rising geopolitical tensions.

By tying India’s robust GDP performance to its growing semiconductor ambitions, Modi delivered a clear message: the country is not only sustaining strong economic growth but also positioning itself to become a pivotal player in the technology-driven global economy.

Also read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
GDP India GDP NARENDRA MODI Semicon 2025 Semicon India 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
SEMICON 2025: PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
World
'Trump Sacrificed India Ties For Family's Business Deals With Pakistan': Ex-US NSA Sullivan
'Trump Sacrificed India Ties For Family's Business Deals With Pakistan': Ex-US NSA Sullivan
Cities
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Entertainment
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Breaking News: Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan, Over 1,000 Dead and Thousands Injured
Breaking: Delhi NCR Paralyzed by Torrential Rains, Gurugram Faces Massive Flooding and Traffic Jams | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Voter List Dispute Sparks War of Words Between BJP and Opposition in Bihar | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Rahul Ends Voter Rights Yatra with Explosive Attack on PM Modi And CM Nitish | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget