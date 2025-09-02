Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessSEMICON 2025: PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Semicon India 2025 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, declaring that India is poised to play a defining role in the global semiconductor industry.

“The world trusts India. The world believes in India. The world is ready to build the semiconductor future with India,” he said, underscoring the country’s growing influence in the technology-driven economy.

India’s Growth Story Fuelling Global Confidence

Modi highlighted India’s strong economic momentum, pointing to the nation’s latest GDP figures that have surpassed forecasts. “Growth across sectors – manufacturing, services, agriculture – everyone is excited. India is growing at an extremely fast pace,” he remarked, adding that the confidence shown by global investors reflects this momentum.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s rise is not only economic but also strategic. With reforms, policy support, and rapid adoption of emerging technologies, the country is being seen as a vital player in reshaping global supply chains.

From Oil to Chips: The Powerhouse of the Century

In a symbolic comparison, Modi drew a parallel between energy in the 20th century and semiconductors in the digital age. “Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds,” he stated. “Oil has shaped our previous century. Semiconductor chips are the powerhouse of the 21st century.”

He noted that the global semiconductor market has already reached $600 billion and is expected to cross $1 trillion in the coming years. Given the pace of India’s progress, Modi said the country will play a significant role in shaping this trillion-dollar industry.

India’s Semiconductor Ambitions

Over the past few years, India has taken decisive steps to attract investment in chip design and manufacturing. From fiscal incentives to policy reforms and partnerships with international firms, the government has been pushing to strengthen domestic capacity in this critical sector.

Addressing the gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and global technology experts, Modi underscored that India’s demographic dividend, skilled workforce, and innovation-driven ecosystem make it a natural hub for semiconductor growth. “The speed at which India is progressing in the semiconductor market, it will have a major contribution in this $1 trillion market,” he asserted.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
NARENDRA MODI Semicon India Semicon 2025
