Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Nears Record Closing Low Level, Depreciates 5 Paise To 88.77 Against Dollar

Rupee Nears Record Closing Low Level, Depreciates 5 Paise To 88.77 Against Dollar

On Monday, the Indian rupee weakened slightly to 88.77 against the US dollar due to the dollar's global strength and risk aversion. Domestic equities fell, while Brent crude rose.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: The rupee traded in a narrow range and fell 5 paise to 88.77 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking the broad strength of the American currency amid a risk-off tone globally.

Forex traders said the rupee is hovering near its all-time closing low level as the RBI is monitoring the depreciation of the USDINR pair towards 88.80.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.75, the fell to 88.77 against the greenback, registering a fall of 5 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 88.72 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 98.93.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.50 per cent to USD 63.67 per barrel in futures trading.

"The market sentiment for the pair is influenced by the US dollar's strength amid a modest risk-off tone globally and domestic factors, including RBI's stable policy stance and controlled inflation outlook," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The dollar index was slightly down following a softer US-China trade war, Bhansali said, adding that the global market volatility and geopolitical developments remain the key drivers in the near term.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex dropped 451.82 points to 82,049 in early trade, while the Nifty declined 109.55 points to 25,175.80.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 459.20 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

India's forex reserves fell by USD 276 million to USD 699.96 billion during the week ended October 3, according to RBI data.

In the previous reporting week, India's forex reserves had dropped by USD 2.334 billion to USD 700.236 billion. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar Inr Vs Usd
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
World
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
World
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
Advertisement

Videos

Land-for-Job Case: Rabri Devi Refuses to Admit Charges, Lalu Family to Contest Case | ABP News
Lalu Yadav Faces Legal Setback, Court Likely To Frames Charges in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
'Court Framed Charges Against Lalu Prasad', Says Tejashwi in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
Land-for-Job Scam: Court Hearing Starts As Lalu Family Appears in Delhi Court | ABP News
Dehradun: Nightclub Fire Stunt Goes Wrong, Two Bartenders Injured | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget