Gold Prices Reach Fresh Highs In Kolkata Today, Check Rates Across Other Markets

Gold prices continued their impressive climb on Monday, hitting fresh highs as investors prepare for the Dhanteras festival. Analysts predict that the precious metal could reach Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams during the festive period, with a possible surge to Rs 1.5 lakh by early 2026. The rally is supported by global economic uncertainty, persistent central bank buying, strong ETF demand, and expectations of interest rate reductions, all of which are sustaining robust investor interest.

“Strong central bank and ETF buying, even at record prices, along with declining trust in fiat currencies amid upcoming rate cuts, will keep gold prices elevated,” experts said.

Local Market Trends and Influences

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures have already touched Rs 1,22,284 per 10 grams this week. Analysts attribute the gains to rising geopolitical tensions, expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts, and persistent safe-haven buying by global investors. The weaker US dollar has also enhanced gold’s appeal for investors using other currencies, while concerns about inflation and market volatility continue to drive demand.

In early Monday trading, MCX Gold December futures rose 1.62 per cent to Rs 1,23,313 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver December futures climbed 3.44 per cent to Rs 1,51,577 per kg. Globally, spot gold reached an all-time high above $4,060 per ounce on Friday, marking its eighth consecutive weekly gain, with silver advancing 1.1 per cent to approach $51 per ounce. Analysts also note that the upcoming Dhanteras festival is expected to further increase consumer interest and jewellery purchases, providing additional support to prices.

Gold Rates in Kolkata Today

In Kolkata, gold is trading at Rs 11,495 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 12,540 per gram for 24-karat (999) gold. Investors are advised to follow developments in US-China trade relations, which continue to influence global bullion prices. Over the weekend, China urged the US to resume negotiations and cautioned against new tariffs, while US President Donald Trump moderated earlier threats of imposing 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports. With festive demand rising, the local market for gold jewellery is expected to stay buoyant, supporting both price and trading activity.