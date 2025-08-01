Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Gains 12 Paise, Closes At 87.53 Against US Dollar

Rupee Gains 12 Paise, Closes At 87.53 Against US Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.60 against the greenback, touching an intra-day high of 87.20 against the American currency

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 04:33 PM (IST)

The rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 87.53 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, on lower crude prices and suspected RBI interventions as US President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs triggered fresh concerns over a much wider disruption in the global trade landscape.

Forex traders said the US' imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports triggered risk-off sentiment and heightened concerns regarding further rupee depreciation.

On Wednesday, Trump announced the 25 per cent tariff on India and an additional penalty for New Delhi's purchases from Russia.

While August 1 was the tariff implementation deadline, the new levies will come into effect from August 7.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.60 against the greenback, touching an intra-day high of 87.20 against the American currency.

At the end of Friday's trading session, the local unit settled at 87.53 (provisional), up 12 paise over its previous closing price.

On Thursday, the rupee recovered 15 paise from an all-time low level to close at 87.65 against the US dollar.

"Mixed to positive economic data from the US supported the greenback. However, Rupee pared initial losses on softening crude oil prices and reports of intervention by the RBI at record low levels," said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.26 per cent to 100.23.

Brent oil prices fell 0.31 per cent to USD 71.48 per barrel, as traders digested the impact of new, higher US tariffs that may curtail economic activity and lower global fuel demand.

"We expect the rupee to remain weak. The domestic market remained weak, dented market sentiments on the back of the ongoing trade deal limbo. FII outflows may further pressurise the rupee. Traders may take cues from non-farm payrolls reports from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 87.15 to 88," Choudhary said.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 585.67 points, or 0.72 per cent, to close at 80,599.91, while the Nifty fell 203.00 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 24,565.35.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,588.91 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's manufacturing sector growth strengthened in July to a 16-month high of 59.1, supported by faster increases in new orders and output amid favourable demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose from 58.4 in June to 59.1 in July, signalling the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since March 2024.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the centre's fiscal deficit stood at 17.9 per cent of the full-year target at the end of June, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Thursday.

It was at 8.4 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2024-25 in the first three months of the previous financial year.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, was Rs 2,80,732 crore in the April-June period of the 2025-26 fiscal year. PTI DRR HVA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Vs Dollar Rupee Gains Forex Market INR Exchange Rate Usd Inr Rate Rupee Closes Higher
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
India
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day: ‘Saamne Se Kuch Hua Tha...'
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget