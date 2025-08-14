GTA 6 Isn’t Alone: Rockstar Games Is Cooking Up More Titles Too. What We Know So Far

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingGTA 6 Isn’t Alone: Rockstar Games Is Cooking Up More Titles Too. What We Know So Far

GTA 6 is yet to arrive, but Rockstar Games isn’t wasting its time. Fans may receive new games with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 05:07 PM (IST)

GTA 6: You are not the only one waiting for GTA 6. The game is now anticipated in May 2026, which seems like an eternity to fans. However, there is some good news - Rockstar is not only focused on GTA 6. During a recent interview with CNBC, Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed the studio is developing “a lot of other things”. So, while we wait, there’s more to look forward to.

Rockstar Isn't Stopping At GTA 6

GTA 6 is the main attraction here, undoubtedly. However, it is also good that Rockstar has some additional projects in development. They have quite a lot of talent to roll up, especially with the number of popular games they have under their belt. This implies that fans might receive new experiences: whether that be with the worlds they know, or something completely novel that we have never witnessed.

Fans already speculate about Red Dead Redemption 3, which would be fantastic. Or perhaps it will be something entirely different, a new game by Rockstar that we are not expecting at all. In any case, what is to come is exciting. It’s like knowing there’s a secret surprise waiting for us, making the wait for GTA 6 a little easier to handle.

GTA 6 Still The Main Star

GTA 6 is the primary focus of Rockstar in spite of other projects. But knowing that other games are happening at the same time is reassuring for fans who’ve been stuck in “waiting mode” for updates.

Frankly, we do not know yet. However, one can hope that Rockstar or Take Two will show us a glimpse of these new projects soon, at least, to keep us occupied, interested, and gossiping until GTA 6 finally releases. Good times lie ahead for Rockstar fans.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Gaming GTA 6 TECHNOLOGY
