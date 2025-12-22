Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI To Cut Repo Rates Again In February? Report Says Inflation Keeps Door Open For Lower Rate

RBI To Cut Repo Rates Again In February? Report Says Inflation Keeps Door Open For Lower Rate

UBI noted in the report that there is scope for a final 25 bps cut either in Feb or Apr 2026, also due to central bank's repeated references to benign inflation and subdued underlying price pressures

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5 per cent in its February monetary policy meeting given the RBI’s dovish guidance, a new report has said.

The Union Bank of India (UBI) said in the report that there is scope for a final 25 bps cut either in February or April 2026, also due to central bank's repeated references to benign inflation and subdued underlying price pressures.

If adjusted for around 50 bps inflation contribution from gold, underlying price pressures appear even more moderate, the report added.

"We see scope for a final 25bps rate cut in February or April 2026. Given the dovish policy guidance, we cannot rule out the possibility of a final 25bps rate cut in Feb'26 meeting to 5 per cent repo rate, even as the timing of final rate cut is usually difficult to call," the report said.

The bank noted that timing remains uncertain also due to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) base‑year revisions, due in February 2026. These factors could prompt the Monetary Policy Committee to adopt a wait‑and‑watch stance and reassess inflation and growth trends once the revised data are published.

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate by 25 bps in December, bringing it to 5.25 per cent, and the next MPC meeting is scheduled for February 4–6, 2026.

The RBI revised FY26 growth estimate to 7.3 per cent as domestic factors including income tax rationalisation alongside easing monetary policy and a GST-led rationalization push from the fiscal side will enable sustained growth in the second half.

A recent report from Yes Bank said that a new consumer price index (CPI) with lower food weightage could limit the comfort derived from falling food prices and reduce scope for further rate cuts unless growth weakens materially.

The RBI's moves to keep liquidity comfortable and anchor the operative rate to the repo rate is expected to continue, it added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 22 Dec 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Repo Rate RBI MPC RBI INFLATION Rbi Mpc Repo Rate Cut
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget