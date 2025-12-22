Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bank Holidays This Week: Long Christmas Break Ahead, See When Banks In Your City Will Be Closed

Bank holidays in India are not uniform nationwide. Instead, they vary by state and city, depending on local religious, cultural and regional events, alongside nationally observed holidays. 

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Banks across several parts of India will observe multiple closures in the week from December 22 to December 28, driven by a mix of regional festivals, national observances and routine weekend shutdowns. 

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, customers in some states may see banks remain shut for as many as six days during this period, including Saturdays and Sundays.

The RBI declares bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act to mark national events, regional festivals and religious occasions. This is why customers often see variations in bank holidays depending on where they live. In addition to festival-related closures, all banks remain shut on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays each month.

Bank Holidays This Week

December 22: On Monday, banks in Gangtok will remain closed to mark Losoong or Namsoong, widely recognised as the Sikkimese New Year. The festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and holds cultural significance in the region. Banking services in the rest of the country will function as usual on this day.

December 24: Banks in Aizawl, Kohima and Shillong will be closed on Wednesday, in observance of Christmas Eve. The day, which precedes Christmas, is widely celebrated across parts of the North-East, where Christian communities form a significant share of the population.

December 25: On Thursday, banks across India will remain shut for Christmas. The holiday marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is observed as a public holiday nationwide. Customers are advised to complete essential branch-related work in advance, as no physical banking services will be available across the country.

December 26: The holiday stretch continues on Friday, with banks in Aizawl, Kohima and Shillong remaining closed for Christmas celebrations. In these cities, banks will effectively stay shut for four consecutive days when weekends are factored in, making advance planning particularly important for customers in these regions.

December 27: This marks the fourth Saturday of the month, a regular bank holiday across India. Additionally, the RBI has declared a bank holiday in Kohima on this day in connection with Christmas. As per standard practice, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

December 28: Banks across the country will be closed on Sunday, as part of the routine weekly holiday. This brings the holiday run to an end before normal operations resume in most regions the following week.

What Banking Services Remain Available

While physical bank branches may be closed, customers can continue to access a wide range of digital and automated services. Internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI transactions and ATM services remain operational throughout the holiday period.

Customers can also submit requests for fund transfers through NEFT and RTGS platforms, apply for cheque books or demand drafts, and access card-related services online. However, processing of certain requests may be completed only once banks reopen.

For routine transactions, digital banking remains the most reliable option during extended holiday periods.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
