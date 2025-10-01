Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI’s Policy Statement a Strong Push for Reforms, Says SBI Chairman

RBI’s Policy Statement a Strong Push for Reforms, Says SBI Chairman

The move towards a risk-based deposit insurance premium will facilitate significant improvement in the bottom line of sound banks.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Banks Association (IBA) Chairman C.S. Setty on Wednesday said the RBI policy statement was an authoritative one towards unveiling of market reforms and moving beyond rate actions.

The move towards a risk-based deposit insurance premium will facilitate significant improvement in the bottom line of sound banks.

"The withdrawal of framework related to specified borrowers and allowing of M&A financing by Indian banks are growth accretive and will foster incremental credit flow from banks," Setty said in a statement.

Extension of timelines for repatriation from foreign currency accounts of Indian exporters in IFSC and for forex outlay for Merchanting Trade Transactions, besides simplification of reconciliation processes in EDPMS/IDPMS portals, are welcome steps as they will further enhance ease of doing business for the export sector, he further stated.

"The measures towards enhancing customer satisfaction and protection, improved use of rupee across cross-border transactions will strengthen the larger financial ecosystem in terms of acceptability and improved currency outlook over the medium term," Setty added.

According to the research report from the SBI's Economic Research Department, the unanimous decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote for a status quo, keeping the policy rate unchanged, signals a rare kind of dynamism that fans out to areas well beyond the monetary policy, facilitated by comfortable liquidity conditions and benign external sectors despite trade-led uncertainties.

The domestic financial system appears to benefit the most through a slew of forward-looking reforms that aim at global repositioning, it noted.

"We believe both FY26 and FY27 inflation numbers are likely to be much lower. Juxtaposed against the uncertainty plaguing the global financial markets and economies themselves, the choice of MPC of holding rates seems logical from a regulatory angle, per se," the report highlighted.

However, given that monetary policy communication plays a pivotal role in guiding expectations, the perceived reaction function, and the clarity with which communication is delivered assume utmost importance.

In this context, the RBI has kept the door ajar for future rate cuts with seemingly low inflation forecasts and downward adjustments in growth, though the timing of such could keep everyone guessing, the SBI report noted.

Also read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI MPC RBI SBI SBI Chairman
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
Personal Finance
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
World
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Business
Ambani Vs Adani: Reliance Chairman Becomes Wealthiest Indian, Shows Hurun Rich List 2025
Ambani Vs Adani: Reliance Chairman Becomes Wealthiest Indian, Shows Hurun Rich List 2025
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget