Ambani Vs Adani: Reliance Chairman Becomes Wealthiest Indian, Shows Hurun Rich List 2025

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mukesh Ambani and his family office have reclaimed their position as India’s richest, with a net worth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore, according to the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, released by M3M India in partnership with the Hurun Research Institute.

Trailing in second place is Gautam Adani and his family, who hold a wealth of Rs 8.15 lakh crore.

Source Of Mukesh Ambani's Wealth

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is among the world’s wealthiest individuals. His net worth is estimated at $106.7 billion by Forbes, while the Bloomberg Billionaires Index places it slightly lower at $103 billion, Forbes reported.

Reliance was founded in 1958 by his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, who began the company as a small trading venture dealing in commodities such as spices and polyester yarn.

Today, the conglomerate spans energy, retail, clothing, and telecommunications, making it India’s largest publicly listed company by market capitalisation. According to the company’s website, Reliance also owns the largest oil refining complex in the world.

The bulk of Mukesh Ambani’s wealth stems from his holding in Reliance Industries. He is already India’s richest man by a considerable margin and is also the wealthiest person in Asia.

Each member of the Ambani family holds shares in Reliance. Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with the three siblings, own 0.12 per cent each, while their mother, Kokilaben Ambani, has the largest shareholding at 0.24 per cent.

Beyond business, the family is known for its extravagant lifestyle. They reside in Antilia, a 27-storey private residence in Mumbai valued at around £1.6 billion. The property, often described as the world’s first billion-dollar home, is considered the second most expensive private residence globally, after Buckingham Palace.

Source Of Gautam Adani's Wealth

According to Forbes, Gautam Adani is the Chairman of the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, a conglomerate with business interests spanning ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and renewable energy.

Founded in 1988 as a commodities trading company, the Adani Group expanded rapidly through acquisitions and with backing from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adani is currently India’s largest airport operator and also oversees Mundra Port in Gujarat, the country’s biggest port.

Previously, Gautam Adani had topped the rich list in 2024, with a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, and had displaced Ambani from the pole position.