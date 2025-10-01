Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s wealth creation story has scaled a new milestone with the release of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. The country is now home to 358 billionaires—six times more than when the list was first published 13 years ago.

This year, 1,687 individuals have been identified with a net worth of at least Rs 1,000 crore, up by 148 from last year and 859 higher than five years ago. Together, they command a combined wealth of Rs 167 lakh crore, which is nearly half of India’s GDP. The report underlines the pace at which fortunes are being built in the country, noting that listers added Rs 1,991 crore of wealth every single day, the report said.

Additionally, India has also produced a new billionaire every week for the past two years.

Ambani Tops, Adani Follows, Roshni Nadar Breaks Records

Mukesh Ambani (68) and family have reclaimed the first position with a fortune of Rs 9.55 lakh crore ($105 billion). Close behind is Gautam Adani (63) and family, ranked second with Rs 8.15 lakh crore.

For the first time, Roshni Nadar Malhotra (44) of HCL Tech has entered the top three. With a net worth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore, she has become India’s richest woman and also the youngest in the top 10.

New Billionaires and Young Entrants

The 2025 list features several notable debuts. Aravind Srinivas (31), founder of AI startup Perplexity, has joined the billionaire ranks with a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore, making him the youngest billionaire.

Among the youngest entrants overall is Kaivalya Vohra (22), co-founder of Zepto, with his partner Aadit Palicha (23) close behind.

Bollywood also made headlines as Shah Rukh Khan (59), known as the “Badshah of Bollywood,” entered the billionaire club for the first time with Rs 12,490 crore.

Sector Trends and Regional Highlights

Pharmaceuticals continued to lead the pack with 137 billionaires, while jewellery, construction, and engineering sectors contributed the highest number of new entrants this year.

Mumbai remains the top city for billionaires, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Wealth Gainers and Market Impact

Vijay Shekhar Sharma (46), founder of Paytm, returned to the billionaire list with a net worth of Rs 15,930 crore after a 124 per cent surge in Paytm’s share price. Niraj Bajaj and family registered the highest absolute wealth increase, adding Rs 69,875 crore to reach Rs 2.33 lakh crore.

Overall, 1,004 individuals saw their wealth rise or remain unchanged, including 284 newcomers. At the same time, 643 witnessed a decline, while 139 dropped off the list.