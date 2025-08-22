Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI MPC Minutes Reveal Split On Growth Outlook Between RBI And Govt Members

RBI MPC Minutes Reveal Split On Growth Outlook Between RBI And Govt Members

The report noted that RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta remained confident about the resilience of India's growth trajectory.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The latest minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in August have shown a divide between the RBI leadership and government-nominated members over the growth outlook of the Indian economy, according to a report by Union Bank of India.

The report noted that RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta remained confident about the resilience of India's growth trajectory. In contrast, government-nominated members Dr. Saugata Bhattacharya and Dr. Nagesh Kumar expressed a more cautious view.

The report stated, "Divide seen between RBI and Govt. members on growth outlook." The RBI members pointed to robust domestic demand, a healthy pipeline of investments, and an uptick in rural consumption as major supporting factors for sustained momentum.

Despite global challenges, both emphasised that high-frequency indicators continue to signal strength in the underlying recovery. The central bank leadership reiterated confidence that growth momentum could be maintained through FY26-27.

While the government-nominated members highlighted rising global tariff uncertainties, especially recent tariff measures introduced by the United States, as a significant downside risk to India's external sector. They cautioned that increasing trade barriers could negatively impact exports, dampen investment sentiment, and slow down manufacturing growth.

According to the report, both nominees highlighted that such vulnerabilities may weigh on India's otherwise resilient economy. The divergence of views within the MPC has also raised questions about the balance between supporting growth and maintaining inflation control.

The August minutes further highlighted differing opinions on the scope for monetary easing. Outgoing RBI nominee Dr. Rajiv Ranjan acknowledged that the current macroeconomic conditions offer space for a potential rate cut. He pointed to the softening trend of headline inflation and the resilience in growth as factors that could justify such a move.

However, Dr. Ranjan suggested that any decision on rate cuts should be deferred for now. He argued that retaining policy flexibility was essential, given the uncertainties surrounding both global and domestic risks.

Supporting his dovish stance, the government nominees indicated that the evolving inflation-growth balance might indeed provide room for a rate reduction in the near future.

The minutes, therefore, reflect a divide among MPC members, with RBI leadership taking a growth-supportive stance while government nominees remain cautious about external risks.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI MPC RBI Indian Economy
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
World
Israel Warns Of Gaza City’s Destruction Unless Hamas Accepts Cease-Fire Terms
Israel Warns Of Gaza City’s Destruction Unless Hamas Accepts Cease-Fire Terms
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Breaking: Deadly Truck Bomb Attack On Air Base In Cali, Colombia Leaves 13 Dead
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget