At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Rate Today (August 22): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,230 in Delhi, Rs 9,215 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,220 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies primarily on imports to meet its demand, with recycled gold making up only a minor share of overall supply. As gold is traded globally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly reflects in local prices. Domestic gold rates are also influenced by various levies, including import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges, which collectively determine the price consumers pay.
Beyond its monetary value, gold holds deep cultural and financial significance in India. It is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset during periods of inflation and economic uncertainty. At the same time, global factors such as bond yield movements, policy shifts, and investor sentiment drive additional price volatility, making Indian gold prices highly sensitive to international market dynamics.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,215 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,053 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,215 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,053 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,215 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,053 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,215 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,053 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,215 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,053 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,220 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,058 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,215 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,053 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,220 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,058 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,068 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
