Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI MPC Meet Kicks Off: Will A Rate Cut Spark An ‘Early Diwali’ For Consumers?

RBI MPC Meet Kicks Off: Will A Rate Cut Spark An ‘Early Diwali’ For Consumers?

Many analysts anticipate a 25-basis-point repo rate cut this week, citing soft inflation, tariff uncertainties and the need to frontload support for credit growth.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 10:06 AM (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to begin its bimonthly meet up today. The committee will begin its discussions on the key interest rates and monetary policy going forward on August 4, and the final decision of the panel will be revealed on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. 

This MPC meeting comes at a crucial moment for the economy. With the US set to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods from August 7, economists believe the central bank has a narrow window to support growth before external headwinds intensify.

A Rate Cut Could Bring An 'Early Diwali'

Many analysts, including those at SBI Research, anticipate a 25-basis-point repo rate cut this week, citing soft inflation, tariff uncertainties and the need to frontload support for credit growth.

“We expect the RBI to continue frontloading with a 25 basis point cut at its August MPC meeting. Tariff uncertainty, better GDP growth and CPI numbers in FY27 are all frontloaded. A frontloaded rate cut in August could bring an ‘early Diwali’ by boosting credit growth, especially as the festive season in FY26 is also frontloaded,” the report stated.

Historically, pre-festive season rate cuts have sparked strong borrowing trends. SBI’s report pointed to the August 2017 25 bps cut, which helped fuel an additional Rs 1,956 billion in credit by that Diwali, with personal loans making up nearly 30 per cent of the surge. Such patterns highlight how lower borrowing costs can stimulate demand across retail, auto, and housing sectors during India’s peak consumption period.

Also Read : Markets Attempt To Recover Ahead Of RBI MPC, Sensex, Nifty Begin Trading In Green

RBI Likely To Lower Inflation Estimate

The RBI is also expected to trim its inflation forecast for FY26, with expectations of softer price pressures in the first half of the year. CareEdge Ratings noted headline inflation could dip below 4 per cent by the last quarter of FY26. “With a forward-looking view, the RBI would be focusing on inflation in the quarters ahead. We are maintaining our GDP growth projection at 6.4 per cent in FY26. However, external headwinds warrant close monitoring,” the report noted.

While previous rate cuts are still working their way through the system, markets are watching closely to see if Governor Shaktikanta Das signals further easing. A timely cut could provide a festive boost for borrowers and consumers alike, but any delay risks missing the moment.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 04 Aug 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali RBI MPC RBI MPC Preview Rate Cut Diwali 2025 Interest Rate Cut Rbi Mpc Rate Cut Rbi Mpc August 2025 Rbi Mpc August 2025 Preview Rbi Mpc Ahead Of Diwali
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81
World
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
India
‘Scandalous, Anti-National’: Mamata, TMC Allege Delhi Police Called Bengali A ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
Cities
Heavy Rain In UP Force Schools Closure In Lucknow, Ayodhya Floods As Saryu Overflows
Heavy Rain In UP Force Schools Closure In Lucknow, Ayodhya Floods As Saryu Overflows
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Fatal Car Accident in Rohtas, Bihar — One Woman Dies, Three Injured | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Sadhvi Pragya Links Green Color to Terrorism, Ignites Heated Debate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Prayagraj Floods Worsen as Ganga and Yamuna Overflow; Police Officer’s Unique Response Goes Viral
Janhit: Sadhvi Pragya’s Controversial Statement on Terrorism’s ‘Color’ Sparks Debate | ABP NEWS
Janhit: UP Govt Faces Heat Over School Merger, SP Launches PDA Pathshalas | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget