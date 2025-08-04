Markets Attempt To Recover Ahead Of RBI MPC, Sensex, Nifty Begin Trading In Green
As of 9:09 AM, the BSE Sensex climbed more than 150 points to cross 80,750, while the NSE Nifty50 inched up 31 points to reach near 24,600 in the pre-open session.
How Did Markets Fare Last Week?
The Indian equity markets closed last week with notable losses, weighed down by geopolitical and economic uncertainties. The Sensex shed 863.18 points, or 1.05 per cent, over the week, while the Nifty retreated by 271.65 points, or 1.09 per cent. Friday’s session proved particularly weak, with the Sensex tumbling 585.67 points to end at 80,599.91 and the Nifty slipping 203 points to finish at 24,565.35.
Market sentiment took a hit after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, coupled with penalties on trade involving energy and defence items with Russia. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, remarked that the sudden tariff move has “impacted market sentiments in the short term”.
Volatility expected ahead
The outlook for the new trading week remains cautious, with analysts anticipating heightened volatility. Key factors likely to influence investor behaviour include the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upcoming interest rate decision and a slew of quarterly earnings from major listed companies.
Global and domestic cues to steer market mood
Beyond domestic triggers, developments on the global front—especially updates related to the newly announced trade tariffs—are expected to weigh on market direction. Market experts believe the interplay between these international tensions and local policy announcements will set the tone for trading in the sessions ahead.