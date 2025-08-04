Markets Attempt To Recover Ahead Of RBI MPC, Sensex, Nifty Begin Trading In Green

The Indian stock markets gave some indication of a recovery ahead for investors on Monday. In the pre-open session, both benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty registered gains. As of 9:09 AM, the BSE Sensex climbed more than 150 points to cross 80,750, while the NSE Nifty50 inched up 31 points to reach near 24,600 in the pre-open session.

As markets began trading, the indices stood in green. The Sensex gained more than 100 points to trade at 80,724, while the Nifty jumped 50 points to open the session above 24,600, as of 9:15 AM. Notably, the GIFT Nifty stood marginally higher at 24,677, today morning before markets began their session.

On the 30-share Sensex, Tata Steel, BEL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, and Adani Ports emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards were driven by Tech M, Infosys, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, and Sun Pharma.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap50 jumped 0.53 per cent. Sectorally, the Auto and Metal indices led in green and stood over 1 per cent higher each.

How Did Markets Fare Last Week?

The Indian equity markets closed last week with notable losses, weighed down by geopolitical and economic uncertainties. The Sensex shed 863.18 points, or 1.05 per cent, over the week, while the Nifty retreated by 271.65 points, or 1.09 per cent. Friday’s session proved particularly weak, with the Sensex tumbling 585.67 points to end at 80,599.91 and the Nifty slipping 203 points to finish at 24,565.35.

Market sentiment took a hit after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, coupled with penalties on trade involving energy and defence items with Russia. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, remarked that the sudden tariff move has “impacted market sentiments in the short term”.

Volatility expected ahead

The outlook for the new trading week remains cautious, with analysts anticipating heightened volatility. Key factors likely to influence investor behaviour include the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upcoming interest rate decision and a slew of quarterly earnings from major listed companies.

Global and domestic cues to steer market mood

Beyond domestic triggers, developments on the global front—especially updates related to the newly announced trade tariffs—are expected to weigh on market direction. Market experts believe the interplay between these international tensions and local policy announcements will set the tone for trading in the sessions ahead.