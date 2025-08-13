Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI Likely To Trim Repo Rate By 25 Bps In Late 2025, Says HSBC

RBI Likely To Trim Repo Rate By 25 Bps In Late 2025, Says HSBC

CPI inflation is expected to average 3.2 per cent in FY26, driven by favourable base effects, well-stocked granaries, healthy kharif crop sowing, and weak commodity prices

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 01:09 PM (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may implement a 25 basis point rate cut in the fourth quarter this year if moderate high-frequency data from June continues, a report said on Wednesday.

The high one-year-ahead growth and inflation forecasts from RBI have led some market participants to believe RBI will be hesitant in further easing, but the central bank may lower its forecast and cut rates, according to the report from HSBC Global Investment Research.

"If high frequency activity indicators stay weak in the coming months, the RBI is likely to lower its growth forecast. A 25 bps repo rate cut is expected in Q4, bringing the repo rate to 5.25 per cent," the report said.

The RBI maintained the policy rate at 5.50 per cent during its August meeting, following significant easing in the prior session.

Inflation came in at 1.6 per cent YoY; even though food prices rose gently, energy prices deflated and core inflation eased, leading to an eight year low print. The sequential momentum was subdued at 0.1 per cent. The average sequential momentum for the past six months has been flat.

CPI inflation is expected to average 3.2 per cent in FY26, driven by favourable base effects, well-stocked granaries, healthy kharif crop sowing, and weak commodity prices.

Vegetable prices, previously in disinflation for six months, picked up faster than expected, leading to today's unexpected print, the report said.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 13): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Headline inflation, excluding vegetables, eased to 3.6 per cent YoU, down from 3.8 per cent previously.

Food prices came out of deflation after six months, up 0.2 per cent. The heavyweight cereals, with a weight of 9.7 per cent, continued to contract for the second consecutive month.

"Falling prices of pulses, sugar, and fruits partially offset the rise in prices of edible oil, eggs, meat, fish, and vegetables. The annual print remained in the red, pulling down the headline number to an eight-year low," the report added.

Energy index fell sharply, down 0.7 per cent on monthly-basis seasonally adjusted. Includes petrol, diesel, fuel, and light. This includes petrol, diesel, fuel and light. The sharp sequential fall can be explained by easing electricity and LPG prices on a sequential basis, said the report.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monetary Policy Repo Rate Cut RBI Q4 2025 HSBC Forecast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Sports
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget