PVR Inox Shares Jump 7% As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Delivers Big Box Office Wins

The box office success of Dhurandhar is no longer just a story about packed theatres and record-breaking collections. It is now firmly influencing Dalal Street as well.

Shares of multiplex major PVR Inox jumped sharply on December 15 after the Ranveer Singh-starrer crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore milestone at the domestic box office, underlining how a single blockbuster can lift sentiment across the cinema exhibition business.

At around 10:45 AM, PVR Inox shares were trading nearly 7 per cent higher at Rs 1,127 apiece on the NSE, making it one of the top gainers of the session, reported Moneycontrol. The rally also spilled over to the broader media space, with the Nifty Media index rising 2.2 per cent.

What Is the ‘Dhurandhar Effect’?

In market terms, the ‘Dhurandhar effect’ refers to the direct impact of the film’s extraordinary box office performance on cinema stocks.

Momentum accelerated over the second weekend. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dhurandhar’s second Saturday collections were the highest ever in the history of Hindi cinema.

Sunday proved even more decisive. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film clocked its highest single-day collection of Rs 59 crore, pushing total domestic earnings beyond Rs 351 crore in just ten days. In the process, it surpassed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 in second Sunday collections, setting a new benchmark for second-weekend performance in Hindi cinema.

This sustained footfall has translated into fuller auditoriums across the country, benefiting multiplex operators directly through higher ticket sales, premium pricing and increased food-and-beverage revenues.

Why Multiplex Stocks Are Benefiting

For companies like PVR Inox, such blockbusters are particularly valuable. High-performing films tend to lift overall footfalls, improve screen utilisation and boost ancillary revenue streams. Historically, strong weekend trends also translate into healthier weekday collections, improving revenue visibility for exhibitors.

The rally in PVR Inox shares reflects optimism that Dhurandhar could anchor a strong quarter for multiplexes, especially at a time when content-driven footfall recovery is critical for the sector.